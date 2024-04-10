Our BioProcess Insider editorial team is at BPI Europe 2024 to bring you some of the most pertinent coverage from across the conference hall and exhibition floor here in Vienna.

Follow our coverage throughout the event, and keep abreast of the latest industry news and views all year round by signing up at www.BioProcessInsider.com

Nicole Borth, professor of cell biology and cytometry at the department of biotechnology at the University of Life Sciences Vienna (BOKU), opened the first day at BioProcess International Europe in Vienna, Austria with a keynote address about heterogeneity in cell-line development.

Josh Abbott

April 10, 2024

2 Min Read
DepositPhotos/CarlosJuna

She presented delegates with research about heterogeneity in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell lines and discussed the characteristics that determine the phenotype of a cell.

According to Borth, eight of the top 10 best-selling drugs worldwide are biotherapeutics, with more than 100 such products on the market and another 400 in the development pipeline. Borth stressed that such therapeutics are increasingly diverse and complex, and therefore can be difficult to express.

Borth said that CHO cells — popularly hailed as the gold standard in biologic production — present advantages and disadvantages to developers.

Typical of mammalian cells, they have high genomic variation and are highly adaptable, enabling researchers to find subclones that are suitable for high productivity. Conversely, working with them presents high costs, a lack of predictability that leads to delays in market introduction, and a great degree of effort to ensure safety, quality, and proper documentation. The genetic diversity of CHO cells results in many different phenotypes derived from subcloning.

Borth’s presentation echoed her 2022 paper, which states that “The elevated plasticity, however, is a conflicting feature of CHO cells: while it enables rather simple genome engineering and transgene expression, a phenotypic drift is apparent in long-term cultures.”

However, Borth pointed out that although mutations in coding genes occur and can affect the fitness of clones, coding genes only account for 3% of a cell’s genome and 10% of that which is transcribed in each cell, indicating that “only a small part of the mutation cells’ accumulate are in coding or even in transcribed regions.”

Borth presented data from a recent project that analyzed 14 datasets that consisted of over 150 samples covering three CHO lineages. Her team found that across all lineages and culture states, a consistent pattern emerged of gene expression, with a set of indeterminate genes that express in some cells and not in others.

Borth said that variation in transcriptomes determine CHO-cell phenotypes. When cells are stressed — which can happen from factors such as running out of substrates, accumulating waste products, or frequent medium changes — they “activate changes in DNA methylation that modulate the expression of active genes.” New patterns that emerge in genes are passed to their progeny cells, and thus create challenges for engineering.

About the Author(s)

Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott

See more from Josh Abbott

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Ask the Expert webcast registration
Sponsored Content
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Insider News
See all
Jun 17 - Jun 20, 2024
Our Biopharmaceutical School is the perfect course to gain a well-rounded understanding of the Biopharmaceutical industry. Over three days, you will understand the principle steps in the biopharmaceutical lifecycle, including: raw material selection, up and downstream processes and core technology. Additionally, you will be familiarised with the latest industry trends, including Industry 4.0, and how these are likely to impact the industry’s evolution. Through a combination of sessions led by experts from the likes of GSK and Pall Biotech, as well as group discussions with your peers, you will learn how to bring a biopharmaceutical drug to market. Each day will be chaired by a different member of the BioProcess International Academy faculty and there will also be time for networking and Q&As with the experts.
Learn More

Innovative Technology

Sartorius T cells releasing antibodies
Sponsored Content
Advances in Immunogenicity Evaluation | Paving the Way for Safer Biologic Therapies Application Note
Advances in Immunogenicity Evaluation | Paving the Way for Safer Biologic Therapies Application Note

Mar 22, 2024

Mettler Toledo eBook Automated Precision Weighing
Sponsored Content
Automated Precision Weighing
Automated Precision Weighing

Mar 18, 2024

ZETA Virus Inactivation
Sponsored Content
Research: Virus Inactivation With UV Light
Research: Virus Inactivation With UV Light

Mar 18, 2024