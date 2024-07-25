Alcami expands storage capacity at new RTP location

The new space enables the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to expand its array of logistics, manufacturing, and storage services.

July 25, 2024

Alcami opened its Garner, North Carolina, facility in January 2024 and has expanded its cold, stability, and custom storage options to accommodate client needs. The pharmaceutical storage facility is 65,000 square feet and is located near the Research Triangle Park (RTP) biotechnology and pharmaceutical hub.

The facility promises to offer customizable, scalable, long-term storage conditions for temperature-sensitive vaccines, biopharmaceutical therapies, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, raw materials, components, and medical devices.

“Alcami's new facility is well positioned to fill previously unmet market demand,” said Laurent Boer, president of Alcami Pharma Storage and Services. She added that the company pipeline is medicines continues to increase. “The biopharmaceutical materials and products in these drugs require very specific warehouse conditions that this new facility provides.”

Before opening the Garner facility, Alcami provided GMP storage and material services for its clients in New England and Nevada. The new facility and expansion have enabled the company to establish a presence in the RTP, which Pamela O’Connor, communications director at Alcami, referred to as “the fastest growing biotech space in the US.”

She told BioProcess International that Alcami is positioned to accommodate the specific warehouse conditions required to support the pipeline of products being made and developed in the region. The firm accepts shipments for a range of storage conditions, including stability chamber storage, refrigerated storage, freezer, ultra-low freezer, and cryogenic storage (LN2) and custom conditions.

O’Connor said the facility’s “capabilities include multiple controlled temperature walk-in chambers at 2-8C, –20C, –40C and –80C, ICH and customizable stability walk-in chambers and liquid nitrogen cryogenic storage vessels.” She added that “all temperature conditions are designed, controlled, and validated to GMP standards with three redundant backup capabilities.”

The new expansion complements Alcami’s manufacturing services by providing more services for new and existing costumers. “Clients that choose us for both drug manufacturing and storage reap the benefits of avoiding unnecessary excursions by securing their products within the Alcami network, reducing risk and streamlining their supply chains,” O’Connor said. “Our storage and logistics services are offered to all customers, from standalone storage to lab services and drug-product manufacturing customers.”

She said that the site also offers “a full suite of materials management and support services to fulfill our customer's logistics needs, including onsite aliquoting/sampling in grade C sampling booths, refrigerated transport, labeling, cycle counting/inventory management, custom kitting, and reference standards management.”

