Our BioProcess Insider editorial team is at BPI Europe 2024 to bring you some of the most pertinent coverage from across the conference hall and exhibition floor here in Vienna.
Attending BPI Europe in Vienna, Austria or just have FOMO? Either way, BioProcess Insider has you covered with the best from social media.
April 9, 2024
On a plane headed to Vienna and missing the #BPIeurope predat workshops... however a little bird told me the Tech Transfer stream is at full capacity, which may shine some light on what tickles the bioprocess industry's tummy right now— Dan Stanton (@Dan5tanton) April 9, 2024
“Since 2021, the mRNA pipeline has tripled,” Lorenzo De Benedictis providing delegates at #BPIEU with some staggering facts about how the modality has grown since COVID-19.— BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) April 9, 2024
Roche' Jose Ortiz Tena kicks off the manufacturing strategy track at #BPieurope saying this is the track where the upstream and downstream processes come together, with tech and data management ever more critical in the bioprocess space pic.twitter.com/ZSQLBMs5Wl— Dan Stanton (@Dan5tanton) April 10, 2024
With over 30 years of scories experience at @Boehringer Uwr Buecheler talks paradigm shift in biologic manufacturing at ##BPIEUROPE in Vienna pic.twitter.com/oiLY9AZQP6— Dan Stanton (@Dan5tanton) April 10, 2024
