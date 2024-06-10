WuXi Bio ups Hangzhou facility capacity to 23,000L

CDMO WuXi Biologics has added three 5,000 L single-use bioreactors to its Hangzhou facility in China.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 10, 2024

According to the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the facility's total capacity will increase from 8,000 L to 23,000 L with this addition.

The former Pfizer facility was acquired by WuXi Bio in 2021 furthering its drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP) capacity to address rising manufacturing demands. The 50,000 square-meter facility includes DS capacities equipped with 4,000 L single-use bioreactors expandable to 8,000 L and DP capacities of vial filling and pre-filled syringe.

“The addition of 5,000 L single-use bioreactors is a major milestone in our company’s offerings, as we enhance capacity and capability to meet the needs of our clients,” said Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Bio.

“As a leader in utilizing single-use technologies to accelerate biological manufacturing, WuXi Biol is constantly exploring industry best practices and implementing innovative solutions to offer our clients more flexible, cost-effective, and sustainable services, advancing their therapies for patients worldwide.”

WuXi Bio widely uses single-use technologies ranging from 200 L to 4,000 L scales. The 5,000 L single-use bioreactors at its Hangzhou facility are expected to complete GMP release later this year.

Single-use bioreactors offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness compared to stainless steel ones. They reduce contamination risks and are more environmentally sustainable. With larger reactor sizes, manufacturing becomes more efficient, cutting down on production batches and lowering costs through reduced equipment and material usage.

During its Q1 call this year, China-headquartered WuXi Bio said it was looking at unique CDMO business model to seek new opportunities and stable growth in 2023, despite geopolitical upheavals owing to the introduction of the US BIOSECURE Act. The act, if implemented, would give US biopharma firms until 2032 to sever ties with Chinese suppliers including WuXi.

