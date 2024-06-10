Vetter to double US capacity and build German tech park

CDMO Vetter has announced plans to relocate its Illinois facility and build a 125-acre site in Saarland, Germany.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 10, 2024

Driven by growing customer needs in the US, German firm Vetter will move its facility from Skokie to Des Plaines, Illinois. The site will support clinical manufacturing and related services, while doubling capacity, said the firm.

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is investing an undisclosed amount to construct a commerical business in Saarland, located in Southwest Germany. Vetter said the site will support its Ravensburg and Lengenargen facilities. This expansion is a part of the firm’s “German Pharmaceutical Strategy.” The technology park is expected to open by 2030 and will create up to 2,000 jobs.

“Vetter has significantly expanded its clinical capabilities in the past years, including production capacity, analytical services and personnel. The Advisory Board's recent investment decision follows this path and will elevate Vetter development services to a new level,” a spokesperson for Vetter told BioProcess Insider.

“The planned investments in the US and Germany amount to several hundred million euros. This is in addition to the €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) already planned for the development of the existing Ravensburg and Langenargen sites.”

In 2023, Vetter's sales increased by 12% and the number of employees increased by more than 300, the spokesperson said. The investments in Saarland will enable Vetter to increase its capacity in aseptic commercial production of complex injectables.

“After a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of future commercial locations in the US and Europe, it was determined that Germany best met the criteria for expanding our commercial capacity. After careful consideration, Saarland emerged as the location with the best conditions. Key criteria included proximity to Ravensburg, size and availability of the site, existing infrastructure and access to a new labor pool,” the spokesperson added.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

