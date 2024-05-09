As a part of its global expansion strategy, chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics provider Solvias said its 50,000 square-foot facility is scheduled for completion in 2025. According to the Basel, Switzerland headquartered firm, it is expected to create over 170 jobs in the Raleigh-Durham area.

The facility will serve as Solvias' North American hub, specializing in large molecule analytical services, including cell-based potency assays, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and other critical testing services for various biologic modalities.

“Our new center strongly complements our biologics and CGT sites in Europe and expands our world-class testing capabilities in the US,” said Archie Cullen, CEO of Solvias.

“Our team is thrilled to bring our newest center of excellence to Research Triangle Park, a leading research and development center and burgeoning hub for the life science industry. We will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities to support our customers with their critical work of developing and maintaining life-changing therapies.”

The facility will focus on characterization and release testing of advanced therapies such as adeno-associated virus (AAVs) gene therapies, messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

According to the firm, this strategic move is aligned with the anticipated double-digit annual growth rate of the global CGT and advanced biologics market over the next decade. With the addition of this site, Solvias will operate in six centers worldwide and this facility will be its second in the US.

Solvias did not respond when contacted by this publication.