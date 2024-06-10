Sartorius’ US bioanalytic facility open for biz

Sartorius’ $100 million Ann Arbor, Michigan plant will expand its bioanalytical instrument production and double workforce over time.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 10, 2024

DepositPhotos/dk_photos

Announced in 2021, the 130,000 square-foot facility in the Tech Loop at Ann Arbor Research Park is the flagship plant for the firm in North America. With an investment of $100 million, the plant has a manufacturing and services area, laboratories, a warehouse, office space, and customer interaction center (CIC). According to the firm, the number of employees is expected to double over time.

"Ann Arbor is strategically located at the crossroads of talent, technology and logistics, in close proximity to customers and renowned universities. The opening of our new building in the Tech Loop marks an important milestone for Sartorius in the Americas region, offering space for further expansion in the future," said Maurice Phelan, president of Sartorius North America.

At this site, the bioprocess vendor will develop and manufacture a variety of bioanalytical instruments, along with the necessary reagents, consumables, and software solutions. Additionally, they will offer particle validation services and produce microcarriers for cell culture processes.

“With our new flagship site in Ann Arbor, we are bringing together our core competencies and dedicated experts under one roof, further strengthening our ability to address key customer needs in this highly innovative and relevant field,” said Alexandra Gatzemeyer, head of the lab products and services division of Sartorius.

Sartorius has been in the city for several years, having acquired Essen BioScience in 2017. Across North America, Sartorius has 12 sites and employees around 2,600 people in the region.

The firm did not respond when contacted by this publication.

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

