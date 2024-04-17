The Boston Institute of Technology and BiBo-Biopharma have completed a 30,000 L fermentation run on the world’s first ultra-large bioreactor.

Millie Nelson, Editor

April 17, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/stockwerk-fotodesign

According to the Boston Institute of Technology (BIB), the achievement hails the company as the first in the biotech sector to carry out such a large-scale operation for upstream primary recovery. Additionally, the firm said it sets a “new standard” to produce biologics.

The parties used a production fermenter with the capacity of 30,000 L and went through the process, including IP washes and homogenization with “exceptional proficiency.” Despite the size of the operation, the team said it managed to maintain control and performance standards in parallel to those seen in smaller runs.

"We have successfully completed the very first ultra-large 30,000 L fermentation for biologics. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in biotechnology, and we are excited to continue driving innovation in the field,” BIB’s senior executive said in an internal release.

The run was conducted at BIB’s 65,000 square-meter P03 facility in Shanghai, China. The building boasts over 20 kilometers of clean room airducts, 120 kilometers of pipelines, and just shy of 500 kilometers of cables. Moreover, each line has over 5,000 key procedures attached to it.

BIB and BIBO completed this project in 18 months and said the ultra-large bioreactor has been designed to minimize costs significantly, speed time-to-market, and transform molecules into various medicines to benefit patients globally.

The final yield and other results have not yet been released. However, BIB said it expects to “surpass” expectations again.

About the Author(s)

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering global biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing news and host of the Voices of Biotech podcast.

I am currently living and working in London but I grew up in Lincolnshire (UK) and studied in Newcastle (UK).

Got a story? Feel free to email me at [email protected]

See more from Millie Nelson

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Ask the Expert webcast registration
Sponsored Content
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

WuXi Bio Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D
Sponsored Content
Critical Aspects of Biologics Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D
Critical Aspects of Biologics Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D

Apr 15, 2024

Refeyn AAV empty full partial Quantifying heterogeneous AAV capsid loading
Sponsored Content
Beyond Empty/Full Ratios: Quantifying AAV Capsid Loading Using Mass Photometry
Beyond Empty/Full Ratios: Quantifying AAV Capsid Loading Using Mass Photometry

Apr 12, 2024

Sponsored Content
Accelerating Process Development Through Rapid Aggregate Screening
Accelerating Process Development Through Rapid Aggregate Screening

Apr 9, 2024