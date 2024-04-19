Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) ten23 health told us in November 2022 it is supporting customers to develop an on-body-injector platform, which could lower overall treatment costs.

Now, the firm has partnered with Ypsomed where both parties will actively invest in technology and infrastructure to propel the YpsoDose patch injector platform to market as a fully integrated solution for the subcutaneous self-administration of large volume injectables.

The size of the investments has not been disclosed. However, Hanns-Christian Mahler, CEO of ten23 health said it “is implementing the technology and infrastructure for both filling of the cartridges and final assembly. For filling, the associated infrastructure relates to machine equipment like format parts; for final assembly, this is custom-built equipment.”

Ypsomed’s YpsoDose patch injector platform consists of a ready-to-use cartriQ glass cartridge from SCHOTT Pharma as the packaging for the drug. The formulation, process development, filling, assembly and testing of the final product will be carried out by ten23 health.

“A prefilled cartridge is placed (assembled) in the YpsoDose device. Upon activation by the user (e.g., healthcare professional or patient - depending on product -indication and approvals of the respective Pharma customer) the cartridge closure is pierced, the needle inserted into the patient, and the device delivers the product solution through its fluid path,” Reto Jost, category lead volume injectors at Ypsdomed, said.

“YpsoDose is a bolus injector, intended for the subcutaneous administration of a single fixed dose of 2-10 mL over a few minutes to one hour. Therefore, it is suitable for drugs with a fixed dosing regimen, like many of today’s modern biologics.”

According to both parties, the platform provides customers with “considerable” freedom in the choice of components and partners and enables them to use their individual processes as required. Additionally, the solution is said to speed time-to-market and decrease development risks of the drug/device combination product.

Not only will the platform aid customers with their processes, YpsoDose is also said to help users of the product as it has been “designed to make the injection process as easy as possible for the patient.”

“Therefore, maximizing convenience and minimizing potential user errors. The usage requires two steps: (1) patch the device on skin, (2) press the start button to initiate the injection. All other functionality is incorporated into the device and happens automatically.”