Lotte deepens ties with MilliporeSigma in Korea

Lotte Biologics has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with MilliporeSigma for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and process development.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 3, 2024

2 Min Read
DepositPhotos/zannagap69

As per the agreement, Korean drugmaker Lotte and MilliporeSigma, the life sciences division of Merck, plan to work towards supplying raw materials and solutions for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, creating a reliable supply chain, and developing support for the 'Bio Venture Initiative' at the Songdo Bio Campus in Korea.

“This collaboration with Merck is significant as it represents a win-win strategy that will help South Korea become a global leader in biopharmaceuticals beyond Songdo and Daejeon. We will strive to make Lotte Biologics a key player in the global CDMO market through this active partnership with Merck,” said Lee Won Jik, CEO of Lotte Biologics.

Lotte first named MilliporeSigma as its preferred bioprocess vendor in the US in 2022. The Korean firm entered the US market through the acquisition of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s facility in East Syracuse, New York, bagging a manufacturing contract with the former owners as part of the deal in May 2022.

“With decades of presence in this fast-growing region, we are committed to driving scientific progress that impacts life and health. We are proud of the impact we are creating in South Korea and look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Lotte Biologics,” said Sebastian Arana, EVP of Merck Global Process Solutions Business.

In January 2024, Lotte unveiled plans to invest $3 billion over the next seven years to construct three ‘mega’ plants in Songdo, Korea with a production capacity of 360,000 L. At the time of announcement, the firm said each plant is said to produce 120,000 L of antibody drugs and was expected to begin full-scale operations by 2034.

Meanwhile, MilliporeSigma has invested over €300 million ($326 million) to construct a bioprocessing production center in Daejeon, South Korea, in March. The 43,000 square-meter center is the contract development manufacturing organization’s (CDMO’s) largest investment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to date.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing

May 23, 2024

WuXi CLD
Sponsored Content
Resetting the DNA to IND Timeline: How Applying the Lessons Learned During the Pandemic Benefit Biologics CMC Development
Resetting the DNA to IND Timeline: How applying the lessons learned during the pandemic benefit biologics CMC development

May 21, 2024

Cytiva transient cell line
Sponsored Content
A Transient Cell Line To Produce rAAV With Low-level hcDNA Encapsidation
A Transient Cell Line To Produce rAAV With Low-level hcDNA Encapsidation

May 16, 2024