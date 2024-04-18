Germfree has bought CGT firm Orgenesis' mobile cleanrooms and has partnered to advance its therapeutic program to boost production capacity.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

April 18, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/olanstock

Germfree, a cleanroom services and equipment firm, will acquire five of Orgenesis’ mobile shipping containerized cleanrooms, known as OMPULs, along with the technology necessary to produce these units and the associated quality management system tailored for the decentralized model.

Orgenesis, meanwhile, will tap Germfree to accelerate the availability of its own cell and gene therapies (CGTs), particularly in immuno-oncology, with an aim to boost production capacity to meet urgent patient demand.

“We believe that decentralized cell processing offered through OMPULs could potentially democratize supply, increase production capacity, simplify logistics and shorten turnaround time,” Vered Caplan, CEO, Orgenesis told BioProcess Insider.

“Specifically, decentralized production using mobile units like OMPULs places cell processing at or near the site of care, reducing logistical barriers and costs. This model enhances global accessibility by facilitating quick setup and operation of highly standardized processing facilities across various geographical locations, directly addressing local needs with Germfree's robust infrastructure.”

Additionally, Orgenesis will provide Germfree OMPULization services — adapting CGTs for processing in a decentralized environment. This encompasses analytical development, alongside processing services, to ensure that each decentralized unit operates with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Initially focusing on integrating Orgenesis' OMPULs into Germfree's established manufacturing framework, the partnership will also co-market the Octomera service platform, OMPULs, and commence the production of OMPULs for new clients.

“Together with Orgenesis, we are leveraging our combined technology assets to develop a digital manufacturing platform, featuring quality management systems,” said Carol Houts, chief scientific officer of GermFree.

“This initiative will capitalize on Germfree's expertise in remote monitoring of autonomous cleanrooms to enhance oversight and quality control. We expect these efforts to significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of our CGT production processes.”

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Ask the Expert webcast registration
Sponsored Content
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

ZETA EPCM Digital Loba
Sponsored Content
Innovative Digital Tools Are Revolutionizing Biopharma
Innovative Digital Tools Are Revolutionizing Biopharma

Apr 18, 2024

WuXi Bio Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D
Sponsored Content
Critical Aspects of Biologics Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D
Critical Aspects of Biologics Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D

Apr 15, 2024

Refeyn AAV empty full partial Quantifying heterogeneous AAV capsid loading
Sponsored Content
Beyond Empty/Full Ratios: Quantifying AAV Capsid Loading Using Mass Photometry
Beyond Empty/Full Ratios: Quantifying AAV Capsid Loading Using Mass Photometry

Apr 12, 2024