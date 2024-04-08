Cell therapy platform provider Cellistic has acquired the full Artisan Bio technology platform including the STAR-CRISPR Cas-12 gene editing technology.

Millie Nelson, Editor

April 8, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/Melpomene

While financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Cellistic said the acquired assets from Artisan will bolster its gene editing platform capabilities and expand its presence in the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) allogenic cell therapy development and manufacturing space.

In addition to the platform technology, the firm will also gain a full IP portfolio.

“This is a significant milestone in our continued effort to provide the most advanced and innovative solutions for our partners in their effort to develop off-the-shelf iPSC-based allogeneic cell therapy products,” said Gustavo Mahler, CEO of Cellistic.

“The acquisition of Artisan Bio’s portfolio not only complement our existing offering, it provides options to license this world-class technology for other applications within gene therapy and cell therapy space”

According to Cellistic’s founder and chief technology officer Stefan Braam, the STAR-CRISPR technology “is validated in T, natural killer (NK), and iPS cells.” Furthermore, it is said to provide “leading gene knock-in and knock-outs efficiencies, multiplexed editing capabilities and large payload delivers.”

Through the acquisition, the company can now provide its partners with Cas-12 gene editing technology. In turn, Cellistic claimed it can make custom edits to cell therapy candidates with more accurate precision than traditional CRISPR technologies.

STAR-CRISPR technology has been integrated with Cellistic’s existing Pulse and Echo platforms, which are a combination of standardized processes built on iPSC technology. The Cellistic gene editing team are now working with the STAR-CRISPR technology to develop cell therapy clinical candidates for its clients.

About the Author(s)

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering global biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing news and host of the Voices of Biotech podcast.

I am currently living and working in London but I grew up in Lincolnshire (UK) and studied in Newcastle (UK).

Got a story? Feel free to email me at [email protected]

See more from Millie Nelson

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Ask the Expert webcast registration
Sponsored Content
Benefits of Single-use Bags in Replacement of Bottles for Freeze and Thaw Applications
Benefits of Single-use Bags in Replacement of Bottles for Freeze and Thaw Applications
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
A Partnership in Innovation: Next-Generation Solutions for Affinity Chromatography
A Partnership in Innovation: Next-Generation Solutions for Affinity Chromatography
Latest Content
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
Accelerate speed to market for your next generation mAbs, vaccines, cell therapy, and gene therapy products. At the BioProcess International US West event in San Diego, CA, in March 2024 you can access today's innovative strategies and technologies designed to improve process efficiencies and maintain product quality across all phases of bioprocessing.
Agenda

Innovations

Sponsored Content
AstreAdept®: Revolutionizing Cell and Gene Therapy Purification
AstreAdept®: Revolutionizing Cell and Gene Therapy Purification

Apr 3, 2024

Sponsored Content
An Innovative Approach to High Aggregate Challenges in Engineered Monoclonal Antibodies Using Flow Through Chromatography
An Innovative Approach to High Aggregate Challenges in Engineered Monoclonal Antibodies Using Flow Through Chromatography

Mar 21, 2024

Sartorius T cells releasing antibodies
Sponsored Content
Advances in Immunogenicity Evaluation | Paving the Way for Safer Biologic Therapies Application Note
Advances in Immunogenicity Evaluation | Paving the Way for Safer Biologic Therapies Application Note

Mar 22, 2024