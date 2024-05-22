Catalent to manufacture AAV gene-therapies for Siren

CDMO Catalent has partnered with Siren Biotechnology to develop and manufacture cancer adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based immuno-gene therapies.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

May 22, 2024

As per the agreement, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent (set to be acquired by Novo Holdings) will leverage its Baltimore, Maryland facility to develop Siren’s AAV vector-based therapeutic candidate, Universal AAV immuno-gene therapy. 

“Catalent's partnership with Siren Biotechnology as its CDMO partner for AAV immuno-gene therapies is a significant development in the field of gene therapy and cancer treatment,” a spokesperson for Catalent told BioProcess Insider.  

“Catalent brings extensive experience and expertise in the robust development and manufacturing of gene therapies, ensuring a strong commitment to delivering high-quality services to Siren. This collaboration aims to advance the development of innovative gene therapies for cancer patients, leveraging Siren's pioneering path for universal AAV immuno-gene therapies and Catalent's leading capabilities to provide life-saving treatments. The partnership represents a promising opportunity to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives.”  

San Fransico-based Siren focuses on combining AAV gene therapy and cytokine immunotherapy into a single treatment to fight all types of solid tumors. According to the firm, Universal AAV immuno-gene therapy, uses engineered vectorized cytokines to target and kill cancer cells without harming healthy ones. It works by delivering these cytokines directly to the tumor, which helps the body's immune system fight cancer more effectively. 

“Catalent is committed to partnering early in the development process with innovative companies like Siren. We are excited to work together to pioneer a pathway for the development and commercial manufacturing of safe, high-quality AAV gene therapies to provide life-saving treatments to patients with cancer,” said David McErlane, group president of biologics at Catalent. 

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

