Backed by NIIMBL, Batavia and ChromaTan have partnered to integrate tech to further adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

April 15, 2024

2 Min Read
DepositPhotos/ranahamid

Through this partnership, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Batavia Biosciences will increase its recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. The partnership will focus on development and integration of Batavia’s rAAV manufacturing platform HIP-Vax and ChromaTan’s BioRMB technology.

This partnership has also won the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) grant and financial assistance from the US Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“We encountered each other at the previous NIIMBL National Meeting and, while having a drink, reasoned that an integration of their technologies could offer a nice innovation for the community,” a spokesperson for Batavia told BioProcess Insider.

“The proposed integration of technologies will be developed as a scale-able and versatile manufacturing platform, thus enabling the production of rAAV vectors of different serotypes at sufficient quantities targeting the repair of various genetic disorders.”

Based on the increasing demand for rAAV vectors for gene therapy applications, drug developers are seeking large scale manufacturing capacity to produce clinical trial materials. However, according to the firm, such large-scale manufacturing facilities are scarce as they require major investments, creating a bottleneck for further growth in clinical trials for rAAV-based gene therapies.

Meanwhile, “chromatography has previously been shown to intensify and reduce the costs of manufacturing processes for monoclonal antibodies while achieving comparable or improved purities. Yet, similar applications for rAAV are currently still lacking,” the spokesperson said.

And: “Continuous production processes are one of the most effective methods for performing biotechnological process intensification to improve product quality, reduce the footprint needed for manufacturing, and improve efficiency by greatly reducing process times for ramp-up and ramp-down.”

Apart from Batavia and ChromaTan, NIIMBL awarded $10 million to eight projects in total. However, the financials associated with this partnership have not been disclosed.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Ask the Expert webcast registration
Sponsored Content
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Highly Efficient Perfusion Processes Using XCell® ATF 2 and ATF 6 Single-Use Devices for 50 Days
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

WuXi Bio Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D
Sponsored Content
Critical Aspects of Biologics Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D
Critical Aspects of Biologics Developability Assessment and Optimization in Early R&D

Apr 15, 2024

Refeyn AAV empty full partial Quantifying heterogeneous AAV capsid loading
Sponsored Content
Beyond Empty/Full Ratios: Quantifying AAV Capsid Loading Using Mass Photometry
Beyond Empty/Full Ratios: Quantifying AAV Capsid Loading Using Mass Photometry

Apr 12, 2024

Sponsored Content
Accelerating Process Development Through Rapid Aggregate Screening
Accelerating Process Development Through Rapid Aggregate Screening

Apr 9, 2024