This episode of our regular podcast Voices of Biotech brings you an exciting conversation with Remy Martin, commercial manager of UK-based contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), eXmoor.

Martin speaks about the company’s journey to build a sustainable cell and gene (CGT) manufacturing facility in Bristol, UK, the dangers of not creating a flexible facility, and how sustainable practices can lower costs.

According to Martin, sustainability really means efficiency and he placed emphasis on how the design of your building is one of the most important steps in construction. He talks about how the CGT sector can change rapidly, and this reinforces the need to be flexible so the facility can manufacture a range of modalities.

The conversation develops into a discussion about the CDMO’s “Green Team” and the importance of employees feeling a part of the sustainability initiatives deployed at the site. Martin concludes the conversation by calling on others in the industry to share sustainability initiatives and incentives that have been successful.

