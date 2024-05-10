Podcast: Sustainability equals efficiency, says eXmoor

eXmoor Pharma discusses the steps taken to build a more sustainable facility, the importance of its design, and calls for industry to share advice and initiatives.

Millie Nelson, Editor

May 16, 2024

33 Min Listen
DepositPhotos/wingenesis.gmail.com

This episode of our regular podcast Voices of Biotech brings you an exciting conversation with Remy Martin, commercial manager of UK-based contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), eXmoor.  

Martin speaks about the company’s journey to build a sustainable cell and gene (CGT) manufacturing facility in Bristol, UK, the dangers of not creating a flexible facility, and how sustainable practices can lower costs.  

According to Martin, sustainability really means efficiency and he placed emphasis on how the design of your building is one of the most important steps in construction. He talks about how the CGT sector can change rapidly, and this reinforces the need to be flexible so the facility can manufacture a range of modalities. 

The conversation develops into a discussion about the CDMO’s “Green Team” and the importance of employees feeling a part of the sustainability initiatives deployed at the site. Martin concludes the conversation by calling on others in the industry to share sustainability initiatives and incentives that have been successful.  

The latest episode can be found here or through the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform at, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Google podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Author(s)

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering global biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing news and host of the Voices of Biotech podcast.

I am currently living and working in London but I grew up in Lincolnshire (UK) and studied in Newcastle (UK).

Got a story? Feel free to email me at [email protected]

See more from Millie Nelson

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Sponsored Content
Strategies to Address Large Molecule Purification Challenges — Case Studies on Plasma Proteins and Virus Purification
Strategies to Address Large Molecule Purification Challenges — Case Studies on Plasma Proteins and Virus Purification
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Sponsored Content
Improving Process Productivity and Facility Efficiency with OPUS Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns
Improving Process Productivity and Facility Efficiency with OPUS Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More