Wacker moves HQ and opens $102m mRNA center in Germany

According to the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the 18,000 square-meter headquarters spans over five floors, employing more than 600 people.

“Our company headquarters were in Munich’s Neuperlach district for over 30 years. However, the property has become somewhat outdated,” a spokesperson for Wacker told this publication.

“Over the three decades, the working culture [...] and the requirements for a company headquarters have changed. We found what we were looking for in the Werksviertel district – one of the most vibrant and exciting districts in Munich. In addition to numerous start-ups, many established companies from a wide range of sectors are located here.”

Designed by Danish architecture firm CF Møller, Wacker House, has open spaces, think tanks, work lounges, conventional project areas and flexible individual offices. The Germany-based firm aims to gain LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification for its headquarters.

“The mix is unique. It's a fantastic environment for creative ideas, inspiration and innovation. The innovative office concept offers an ultramodern flexible working environment for around 600 employees on five floors. Everything is geared toward flexible and communicative work,” the spokesperson said.

Wacker opens $102m vaccine production plant

In other news, Wacker has opened its $102 million messenger RNA (mRNA) facility in Halle an der Saale, Germany with a capacity to produce more than 200 million vaccine doses.

Announced in 2022, the facility consists of four floors connected to an existing building. In addition to the four mRNA production lines, the building also includes quality control laboratories, storage areas, and office space.

“Our mRNA competence center in Halle will be producing active ingredients for the medicines of tomorrow – not only for the German government, but for other customers too,” said Christian Hartel, CEO of Wacker.

“Our expertise in making mRNA vaccines will contribute to the fight against future pandemics. It has taken us just two years to build a production facility with an annual capacity of more than 200 million vaccine doses – an unrivaled achievement in this field, which demonstrates true German efficiency.”

The plant will produce mRNA coronavirus vaccines. In light of vaccine shortage during the pandemic, the German government selected the CDMO along with CordenPharma to be part of its pandemic preparedness plan in April 2022.

Under the program, the companies are paid an annual standby fee to ensure that capacity is maintained and available in a timely manner to produce sufficient vaccines for citizens when called upon. In the event of a new pandemic, the firms jointly intend to produce 80 million vaccine doses a year within an extremely short time.

“The importance of medical biotechnology is on the rise. More than half of the new active ingredients approved in Germany are now biopharmaceuticals and the percentage of mRNA therapeutic agents will continue to grow. That’s why I am delighted that we have an efficient biotechnology hub at the Halle research site, with Wacker Biotech as a driver of innovation,” said Armin Willingmann, Saxony-Anhalt’s science minister.