Veranova bolsters ADC capacity with $30m MA site expansion

Veranova is expanding antibody drug conjugate (ADC) capacity with an investment of $30 million at its Devens, Massachusetts facility.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

July 1, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/Furian

The site will house a process development laboratory and two potent compound cGMP suites with occupational exposure limits (OEL) of less than 0.01 µg/m³.

Equipped to handle high potency compounds, this facility will feature dedicated air handling systems, airlocks for clean-in-place operations, isolator technology, and a comprehensive range of processing capabilities, including synthesis reactors, chromatography, thin film evaporators, and lyophilization.

“At Veranova, we recognize the growing demand for development and manufacturing of ADCs and other highly potent compounds,” said Mike Riley, CEO of Veranova.

“This investment signals our commitment to providing state of the art capacity and capabilities to enable these next generation therapies to reach patients and is a key milestone as we advance our broader growth strategy for Veranova.”

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)’s Deven’ facility is an FDA approved facility that boasts over 10 years of experience in the development, scale-up, and clinical and commercial production of ADC linker-payloads and other highly potent APIs.

According to the firm, the Devens facility eliminates the need for tech transfers and supports the firm’s capacity in both crystallization development and chromatography.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode ChromatographyManufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics ManufacturingThe Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

WuXi Biologics slide 1
Sponsored Content
Advanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic ModalitiesAdvanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic Modalities
Jun 27, 2024
1 Hr View
Resilience logo
Sponsored Content
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Jun 25, 2024
15 Min View
scientists in lab
Sponsored Content
Minimize Risks in Late-Stage Projects Through Quality Partner SelectionMinimize Risks in Late-Stage Projects Through Quality Partner Selection
Jun 12, 2024
30 Min View