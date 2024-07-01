Veranova bolsters ADC capacity with $30m MA site expansion

The site will house a process development laboratory and two potent compound cGMP suites with occupational exposure limits (OEL) of less than 0.01 µg/m³.

Equipped to handle high potency compounds, this facility will feature dedicated air handling systems, airlocks for clean-in-place operations, isolator technology, and a comprehensive range of processing capabilities, including synthesis reactors, chromatography, thin film evaporators, and lyophilization.

“At Veranova, we recognize the growing demand for development and manufacturing of ADCs and other highly potent compounds,” said Mike Riley, CEO of Veranova.

“This investment signals our commitment to providing state of the art capacity and capabilities to enable these next generation therapies to reach patients and is a key milestone as we advance our broader growth strategy for Veranova.”

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)’s Deven’ facility is an FDA approved facility that boasts over 10 years of experience in the development, scale-up, and clinical and commercial production of ADC linker-payloads and other highly potent APIs.

According to the firm, the Devens facility eliminates the need for tech transfers and supports the firm’s capacity in both crystallization development and chromatography.