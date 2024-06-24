Takeda bolsters plasma biz with $230m LA plant

According to the firm, the plant will serve patients with rare, chronic, and genetic diseases including immunodeficiencies and bleeding disorders. Adding 125 jobs, the plant will increase the firm’s plasma fractionation capacity by up to 2 million liters annually, the firm said.

“Globally, we see growing demand for both immunoglobulin therapies and albumin, products that treat people with rare and complex chronic conditions, with albumin also being used in emergency settings,” a spokesperson for Takda told BioProcess Insider.

“Other than the Los Angeles plant, the plant which we are building in Japan is going to provide capabilities, so not only fractionation but also purification and fill/finish. It is going to supply the domestic Japanese market but also global markets. For both, we see growing demand.”

Fractionation Process requires installation of separation equipment such as centrifuges and filter presses, process and buffer tanks, and fluid delivery systems. The LA plant will be fully automated and is going to utilize sensors for in process controls (IPC), the spokesperson said.

Takeda’s tryst with PDT

Takeda has an 80-year-old history of working with PDTs, under which the firm focuses on immunodeficiencies, neuroimmunology, hematology, pulmonology, specialty & critical care, and other rare and chronic diseases.

“Each of our eight plasma manufacturing facilities are strategically located and form a global interconnected network; some are end-to-end, some cover particular parts of the process,” the spokesperson told this publication.

“Operating a global network that produces more than 20 different plasma therapies in such a way across the world brings scale and flexibility, enabling us to manage our operations as efficiently and effectively as possible to best meet growing patient need for these essential medicines.”

In 2022, the firm invested nearly $300 million to expand its PDT-focused Lessines, Belgium plant, adding a manufacturing facility and a carbon net-zero emissions warehouse. In the same year, Takeda partnered with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Resilience to support the development and production of its plasma-derived medicines portfolio from its site in Ontario, Canada.

Moreover, in March 2023, the firm invested $770 million in a plant in Osaka, Japan to support global manufacturing and supply capabilities for PDTs.

During the financial call for 2023, Giles Platford, president, PDT business unit reassured the firm’s resolve to invest in its PDT portfolio.

“We do expect the PDT business to continue growing high single digits in fiscal 2024 with the immunoglobulin portfolio growing 5% to 15%. We are always looking at [...] opportunities to continue to expand our capacity. We have committed to expanding our capacity by 50% over the next five years, up to fiscal 2028.”