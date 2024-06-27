Ins & Outs: Repligen and Cytiva welcome new leaders

Danaher’s Cytiva has announced the appointment of Pierre-Alain Ruffieux as its chief operating officer (COO). With decades of experience, Ruffieux will join the executive team on 1 July 2024.

“I am looking forward to joining the Cytiva team to deliver high-quality, timely solutions that support the rapid development of life-saving therapies and foster sustainable global growth. I am particularly enthusiastic about learning and using the Danaher Business System to enhance operational excellence and provide even greater value to our customers,” Ruffieux told us.

Overlooking the firm's global operations and supply chain, Ruffieux said he will be working towards further enhancing our customer experience.

Drawing from his experience at Lonza and Roche, Ruffieux added, “I am well-positioned to bring a multifaceted perspective to Cytiva’s operations and supply chain. During my time at Roche and Lonza, I was in the shoes of a customer, giving me invaluable insights into the expectations and needs of our clients.”

“Additionally, at Lonza, my role as CEO provided me with a deep understanding of the key stakeholders in the industry. I have established strong relationships with many of our key customers and have a solid grasp of the dynamics and nuances that drive their businesses. This is crucial for streamlining our supply chain and ensuring the timely and effective delivery of our products and services.”

In September 2023, Ruffieux left Lonza and was succeeded by Wolfgang Wienand in April 2024.

Repligen Corporation

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Repligen has announced the appointment of Olivier Loeillot as the president and CEO of the firm. Loeillot will be taking over from Tony Hunt, who will transition to executive chair for Repligen. Moreover, Repligen’s board chair Karen Dawes will assume the role of lead independent director.

“I am delighted and honored to take on the leadership role of president and CEO. Repligen is highly regarded in the bioprocessing industry and has achieved remarkable success under Tony’s leadership,” said Loeillot.

“Since joining this results-focused team, I have been very impressed with the company’s culture of innovation, commitment to its employees and customers, and its drive for excellence. I look forward to working with Tony and the Board to lead this high-performing organization to an even more successful future.”

In October 2023, Loeillot joined the firm as the chief commercial officer, and has previously worked at Cytiva, Lonza and GE Healthcare Life Sciences. In his capacity as the chief commercial officer (CCO), he was responsible for Repligen’s four business units and the global commercial organization.

His focus since joining Repligen has been on driving the commercial and corporate key accounts strategy, participating in strategic planning and evaluating potential business development opportunities.