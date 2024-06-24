Emergent sells Baltimore plant to Bora for $30m

As it steps away from its CDMO business, Emergent BioSolutions is selling its Camden, Baltimore plant to Bora Pharmaceuticals for $30 million.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 24, 2024

2 Min Read
DepositPhotos/thaneeh.gmail.com

The Camden site is a part of the firm’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, offering four clinical and commercial aseptic fill/finish lines, along with lyophilization, formulation development, and support services.

“We are working hand-in-hand with Bora on the transition. As you know, approximately 350 current Emergent employees at the Camden site and some supporting corporate employees are expected to join Bora upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place within 60 days,” a spokesperson for Emergent told us.

“Emergent and Bora have each appointed an experienced team to work collaboratively to develop integration plans and ensure a smooth transition once the transaction has closed. We have a team in place to ensure there is no disruption to existing customers in this transition period, ensuring continued patient safety and product quality underpinning all we do.”

This divestiture is a part of the firm’s strategy to stabilize its financial position. Emergent’s CFO Richard Lindahl clarified during a financial call in 2023 the firm’s decision “to deemphasize growth in CDMO” business.

Expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, the decision to divest is a part of a “broader operational plan to streamline the firm’s manufacturing network to Lansing and Winnipeg,” the spokesperson added.

In August 2022, the Camden facility received a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning following an inspection. The regulatory authority cited issues with Emergent’s systems for cleaning and maintenance of equipment to prevent contamination of drug products. Later that year, the firm announced an investment for quality enhancement and improvement initiatives at the plant.

In May 2024, the company closed two of its facilities in Bayview, Baltimore, and Rockville, Maryland, resulting in about 300 job cuts across various departments.

Truist Securities acted as Emergent’s financial advisor and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel for this transaction.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode ChromatographyManufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics ManufacturingThe Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More