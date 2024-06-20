Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk expand operations amid GLP-1 drug boom

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs for diabetes and weight loss are emerging as the latest blockbuster pharmaceuticals. Similar to how messenger RNA (mRNA) gained recognition and prompted significant investment and capacity expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies that initially ventured into the GLP-1 market are now benefiting substantially.

Eli Lilly has doubled investment to $2 billion at its Concord, North Carolina facility since its broke ground in 2022. The facility, previously owned by cigarette manufacturing firm Phillip Morris, will produce diabetes and obesity medicine. Creating 600 jobs, the plant is expected to open in 2025.

In November 2023, the Danish pharma giant received FDA authorization for Zepbound under the trade name Mounjaro (both tirzepatide), and the drug produced $176 million in revenue over six weeks in 2023.

Meanwhile, Wral-news, a Danish TV station, reported Novo-Nordisk is investing more than $1.5 billion at Johnston County plant. The expansion is a part of the firm’s strategy to meet global demands for its diabetes and weight-loss treatment. As per the reports, the project is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs. For the full year 2023, Ozempic contributed DK 95 billion ($13.7 billion) to Novo Nordisk’s topline, while Wegovy brought in a further DK 31 billion ($4.5 billion).

Notably, Catalent’s acquisition by Novo Holdings (Novo Nordisk’s investment arm) raised sales concerns for Lilly. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent is Lilly’s manufacturing partner, producing its GLP-1 drugs.

This has led to the Danish drugmaker investing heavily to support its diabetes and obesity products. In 2020, the firm invested $470 million to build an injectable drug manufacturing facility in Durham County, North Carolina. This was followed by an investment of $2.1 billion in 2022 at its native Indiana, set to include two active ingredient plants.

Additionally, in November 2023, Lilly confirmed an investment of $2.5 billion to construct a drug production plant in Rhineland-Palatinate, close to the French border in Germany to support its diabetes and obesity products. Followed by the firm reportedly inking deals with CDMOs National Resilience and BSP Pharmaceuticals for the fill/finish of GLP-1 Zepbound and Mounjaro, in March 2024 and the recent acquisition of Nexus plant.