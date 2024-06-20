Celonic bolsters biologics production with Swiss expansion

According to the Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the biologics development center will work in collaboration with its manufacturing site in Heidelberg, Germany. This expansion will aid its customers in developing and optimizing processes using bioprocessing technologies like process intensification and perfusion.

“The cost and complexity of scaling a biologic drug from the lab bench to market-scale production poses a significant barrier to innovation,” said Samanta Cimitan, CEO of The Celonic Group.

“The biologics development center expansion equipped with ‘next generation’ bioprocessing technologies offers capabilities that significantly increase the amount of active ingredient produced, reducing the cost per gram of finished product. We look forward to helping customers, in particular biotech and biosimilar companies of all sizes innovate more quickly and improve access to sophisticated medicines.”

Additionally, the laboratory will feature Cytiva’s Xcellerex XDR single-use bioreactor system, a flexible, stirred-tank bioreactor system suitable for use in process development, small-scale production, and process troubleshooting.

“Cytiva’s Xcellerex XDR Bioreactor single-use system is a robust and flexible system that can scale from process development to manufacturing scale, enabling customers to reach clinical and commercial milestones faster. We are happy that industry pioneer, Celonic has chosen Cytiva as the solutions provider for its new facility,” said Silke Fetzer-Rümpler, SVP, commercial, Cytiva.

The firm did not respond when contacted by this publication.