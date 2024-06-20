Celonic bolsters biologics production with Swiss expansion

Celonic has established a biologics development center at its Basel, Switzerland site to advance “next gen” technologies.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 20, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/aallm

According to the Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the biologics development center will work in collaboration with its manufacturing site in Heidelberg, Germany. This expansion will aid its customers in developing and optimizing processes using bioprocessing technologies like process intensification and perfusion.

“The cost and complexity of scaling a biologic drug from the lab bench to market-scale production poses a significant barrier to innovation,” said Samanta Cimitan, CEO of The Celonic Group.

“The biologics development center expansion equipped with ‘next generation’ bioprocessing technologies offers capabilities that significantly increase the amount of active ingredient produced, reducing the cost per gram of finished product. We look forward to helping customers, in particular biotech and biosimilar companies of all sizes innovate more quickly and improve access to sophisticated medicines.”

Additionally, the laboratory will feature Cytiva’s Xcellerex XDR single-use bioreactor system, a flexible, stirred-tank bioreactor system suitable for use in process development, small-scale production, and process troubleshooting.

“Cytiva’s Xcellerex XDR Bioreactor single-use system is a robust and flexible system that can scale from process development to manufacturing scale, enabling customers to reach clinical and commercial milestones faster. We are happy that industry pioneer, Celonic has chosen Cytiva as the solutions provider for its new facility,” said Silke Fetzer-Rümpler, SVP, commercial, Cytiva.

The firm did not respond when contacted by this publication.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode ChromatographyManufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics ManufacturingThe Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More