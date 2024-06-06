Announced in 2020, the 19,000 square-meter facility features 16,000 L of single-use bioreactor capacity with two seed trains and two independent downstream suites. The €160 million ($192 million) investment comprises a large manufacturing floor, laboratories, and a warehouse.

“Single-use technology allows us to take on projects and processes made outside our network without needing many process changes making it convenient for those searching for a new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO),” a spokesperson for AGC Bio told BioProcess Insider.

“The expansion, combined with our new drug product alliance, demonstrates AGC Biologics’ agility to meet all the needs developers may have, from pre-clinical through commercial.”

The Copenhagen facility has already started producing a clinical product for its first customer in Phase II/III stage of clinical trials, the firm said.

“By doubling our single-use manufacturing capacity at the site we can now offer new, flexible manufacturing systems and capacity for drug product programs. We now have the ability to serve current customers expanding their programs, and new developers that are seeking high-tech manufacturing backed by decades of strong scientific expertise,” the spokesperson added.

The news of expansion comes days after AGC Bio and Dutch firm BioConnection collaborated to tackle demand. The partnership announced in May offers a “gene to vial” value chain service with a single contract and project management team.

It’s not just in Denmark that the firm is expanding. In August 2023, the firm completed expansion of its cell and gene therapy (CGT) site in Milan, Italy, to support industry demands. Later that month, the CDMO added over 30,000 square feet of space to accommodate three cell therapy suites at its Longmont, Colorado site.

In October 2023, the firm completed expansion of its Germany site by adding an additional manufacturing line. Recently, AGC Bio invested over $350 million to build a 215,000 square-foot mammalian cell culture, mRNA and cell therapy facility in Yokohama Technical Center, Japan.