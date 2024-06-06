AGC Bio completes Denmark site expansion

AGC Biologics has expanded its Copenhagen site, doubling its single-use bioreactor capacity to produce 150 more drug product batches annually.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 6, 2024

2 Min Read
DepositPhotos/KirillM

Announced in 2020, the 19,000 square-meter facility features 16,000 L of single-use bioreactor capacity with two seed trains and two independent downstream suites. The €160 million ($192 million) investment comprises a large manufacturing floor, laboratories, and a warehouse.

“Single-use technology allows us to take on projects and processes made outside our network without needing many process changes making it convenient for those searching for a new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO),” a spokesperson for AGC Bio told BioProcess Insider.

“The expansion, combined with our new drug product alliance, demonstrates AGC Biologics’ agility to meet all the needs developers may have, from pre-clinical through commercial.”

The Copenhagen facility has already started producing a clinical product for its first customer in Phase II/III stage of clinical trials, the firm said.

“By doubling our single-use manufacturing capacity at the site we can now offer new, flexible manufacturing systems and capacity for drug product programs. We now have the ability to serve current customers expanding their programs, and new developers that are seeking high-tech manufacturing backed by decades of strong scientific expertise,” the spokesperson added.

The news of expansion comes days after AGC Bio and Dutch firm BioConnection collaborated to tackle demand. The partnership announced in May offers a “gene to vial” value chain service with a single contract and project management team.

It’s not just in Denmark that the firm is expanding. In August 2023, the firm completed expansion of its cell and gene therapy (CGT) site in Milan, Italy, to support industry demands. Later that month, the CDMO added over 30,000 square feet of space to accommodate three cell therapy suites at its Longmont, Colorado site.

In October 2023, the firm completed expansion of its Germany site by adding an additional manufacturing line. Recently, AGC Bio invested over $350 million to build a 215,000 square-foot mammalian cell culture, mRNA and cell therapy facility in Yokohama Technical Center, Japan.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

Evonik Cell Culture
Sponsored Content
Boosting Cell Culture Performance With cQrex® Peptides in Biopharma Applications
Boosting Cell Culture Performance With cQrex® Peptides in Biopharma Applications

Jun 5, 2024

Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing

May 23, 2024

WuXi CLD
Sponsored Content
Resetting the DNA to IND Timeline: How Applying the Lessons Learned During the Pandemic Benefit Biologics CMC Development
Resetting the DNA to IND Timeline: How applying the lessons learned during the pandemic benefit biologics CMC development

May 21, 2024