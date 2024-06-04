Aurigene breaks ground on $40m Hyderabad biologics facility

Indian CDMO Aurigene Pharmaceutical has opened a biologics facility in Hyderabad, India, to provide discovery to development services to its customers.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 4, 2024

c/o Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited

According to Dr. Reddy’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) arm, the 70,000 square-foot facility will develop and manufacture modalities such as therapeutic proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors.

The site, situated in Genome Valley, comprises already operational R&D laboratories, while the manufacturing facility is slated for completion later this year. At the time of announcement in July 2023, with an investment of ₹330 crore ($40 million), the site was said to create up to 270 jobs in the region, the firm confirmed.

“The journey started a year back when we decided to invest in creating the facility. It is great to see the facility operational and the addition of this capacity and capabilities shows our firm commitment to the continued expansion of our biologics business, building on 25 years of proven experience. The facility will enable us to service our global customers efficiently and support the development of innovative medicine,” said Aurigene CEO, Akhil Ravi.

The Genome Valley facility is equipped with chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) services aided by a team ensuring a smooth transfer of large-scale commercial manufacturing, said the firm.

“There are very few global CDMOs that can truly support customers ‘end-to-end' from discovery services to large-scale commercial manufacture of both drug substance and drug product,” said Roger Lias, global commercial head of biologics, Aurigene.

“Our new facility further strengthens Aurigene’s capabilities and builds on our technical excellence, demonstrated global compliance and state-of-the-art facilities as companies from start-up biotechs to global multinationals continue to strengthen their supply chains and seek economically viable support for both their development portfolios and marketed products.”

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

