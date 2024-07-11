Thermo Fisher acquires Olink in $3.1bn deal

Receiving clearance from regulatory authorities, Thermo Fisher has acquired proteonomic-focused firm Olink for an estimated $3.1 billion.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

July 11, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/pichetw

The deal, first announced in October 2023, sees Thermo gain Olink’s analytical capabilities in diseases at the protein level through its proximity extension assay (PEA) technology. The acquisition, valued at $26 per share, includes net cash of approximately $96 million. Headquartered in Sweden, Olink will now form part of Thermo’s Life Sciences Solutions segment, the SEC filing said.

According to the firm, PEA enables high throughput combining specificity and scalability with 99.5% of 5,400+ protein biomarkers displaying no cross-reactivity, thus saving time and money.

“We are pleased to have obtained all regulatory approvals required for our acquisition of Olink and we look forward to completing the acquisition over the next few days,” a spokesperson for Thermo Fisher told BioProcess Insider.

The firm has completed Phase I clearance from the UK regulator Competition and Market Authority (CMA). Additionally, the acquisition was cleared by the German Federal Cartel Office in June 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Olink colleagues to Thermo Fisher. Protein research is key to advancing our understanding of human biology and delivering on the promise of precision medicine,” said Marc Casper, CEO of Thermo Fisher.

“Olink’s proven and transformative solutions for proteomics are highly complementary to our leading mass spectrometry and life sciences offerings. By expanding our capabilities in the high-growth proteomics market, we will enable scientists and researchers around the globe to meaningfully accelerate discovery and scientific breakthroughs while delivering significant value to our shareholders.”

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

ask the expert webcast
ATE Webcasts
More Product Faster: Maximize mAbs, Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy Production with Upstream Process IntensificationMore Product Faster: Maximize mAbs, Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy Production with Upstream Process Intensification
scientist at OPUS 80R
Sponsored Content
Reduce Risk and Enable Continuous Manufacturing Using Pre-Packed Columns for Multicolumn ChromatographyReduce Risk and Enable Continuous Manufacturing Using Pre-Packed Columns for Multicolumn Chromatography
Resilience logo
Sponsored Content
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More