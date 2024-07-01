Just-Evotec secures $39m to accelerate mAb development

Just-Evotec Biologics has received a $39 million grant from the US Department of Defense (DOD) under its manufacturing optimization program.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

July 1, 2024

4 Min Read
DepositPhotos/AntonMatyukha

The Evotec subsidiary will develop monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in a bid to advance the US response to biologics medical countermeasures (MCMs).

Under the program, the firm will focus on decreasing the time for development, manufacturing and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls)-focused regulatory efforts while producing high quality mAbs. The modalities and diseases targeted under the program have not been identified.

With a target of 100 calendar days, the program will include developing and testing mAbs, while improving efficiencies in cGMP manufacturing and enhancing workflows. Beginning with a DOD-identified MCM antibody sequence, the program will conclude with production of clinical doses. According to the firm, the antibody sequence serves to initiate the testing process and enables the evaluation of the manufacturing system and its components.

BioProcess Insider spoke to Just-Evotec Biologics, about the grant program and its wider implication.

BioProcess Insider (BPI): What is DOD’s manufacturing optimization program?

Just-Evotec: The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) requires innovative approaches that can accelerate the drug development lifecycle through production and delivery.

Under this prototype project, the United States government is seeking optimized manufacturing platforms and techniques that can be seamlessly incorporated into an integrated emergency response system that covers the entire drug development lifecycle. Innovative manufacturing solutions will support an overall 100-calendar-day target timeline for advancing drug development from pathogen identification through fielding of doses. This is necessary, due to a dynamically changing chemical/bioweapons threat landscape and increasing potential that the war fighter may encounter unanticipated threats in the field.

Further, drug development timelines are historically lengthy, limiting response capabilities in an emergency scenario. The primary objective of this effort is to identify, develop and demonstrate optimized manufacturing platforms/techniques that can enhance the government's rapid response capabilities for biologics MCMs.

BPI: Can you elaborate on the specific technologies and innovations that Just-Evotec will implement to accelerate mAb development and manufacturing?

Just-Evotec: Activities include developing and testing process development optimization, improving efficiencies in cGMP manufacturing and drug product release, and enhancing operational and resource workflows. The program culminates in testing the optimized system components through rapid response exercises, starting with a DOD-identified MCM antibody sequence, and ending with the manufacturing of clinical doses.

BPI: What are the anticipated challenges in meeting the 100-calendar day target timeline?

Just-Evotec: Drug development timelines can be lengthy, limiting response capabilities in an emergency scenario. The primary objective of Just’s effort is to identify, develop, and demonstrate optimized manufacturing platforms/techniques that can enhance the government’s rapid response capabilities for biologics MCMs. To meet the accelerated timeline, traditional industry approaches must be streamlined, conducted in parallel, substituted with alternative rapid approaches, and/or eliminated from the overall industry-standard and be consistent with regulatory requirements.

BPI: How will development optimization improve efficiencies in cGMP manufacturing and drug product release?

Just-Evotec: Just will use its proprietary molecular design and computational tools to significantly reduce process development time. Just will also enhance our current innovative, hybrid and continuous manufacturing platforms to rapidly supply clinical doses by minimizing development and production time.

BPI: What measures will be taken to ensure the high quality, productivity, and safety criteria of mAbs developed under this program?

Just-Evotec: The high quality, productivity, and most importantly, the safety of the mAbs produced at Just-Evotec Biologics is always our highest priority. Rigorous testing, quality control, quality assurance and adherence to all cGMPs are incorporated into our approach to biologics development and manufacturing, including those in this manufacturing optimization program.

BPI: How will Just-Evotec Biologics collaborate with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) throughout this program?

Just-Evotec: Just-Evotec Biologics has collaborated with JPEO-CBRND as a performer on several contracts beginning in 2020. Our collaboration throughout these programs and the new manufacturing optimization program will continue with close scientific, technological, and programmatic interactions between our expert teams to achieve program success and meet program goals and deliverables.

BPI: What impact do you anticipate this program will have on the broader biotherapeutics industry and global access to biotherapeutics?

Just-Evotec: We anticipate that this program will have a significant impact on the broader biotherapeutics industry to demonstrate that it is possible to significantly increase the speed to first clinical doses while maintaining high mAb quality, productivity, and safety criteria.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode ChromatographyManufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics ManufacturingThe Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

WuXi Biologics slide 1
Sponsored Content
Advanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic ModalitiesAdvanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic Modalities
Jun 27, 2024
1 Hr View
Resilience logo
Sponsored Content
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Jun 25, 2024
15 Min View
scientists in lab
Sponsored Content
Minimize Risks in Late-Stage Projects Through Quality Partner SelectionMinimize Risks in Late-Stage Projects Through Quality Partner Selection
Jun 12, 2024
30 Min View