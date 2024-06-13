Ipsen expands oncology partnership with Marengo

French drugmaker Ipsen will pay clinical-stage biotech firm Marengo an undisclosed upfront payment to expand their oncology collaboration to include up to two additional assets using TriSTAR technology.

According to both parties, the traditional methods used when targeting ‘cold’ tumors (a tumor that is unlikely to cause a strong immune response) have limited efficacy due to weak T-cell quality and exhaustion. TriSTAR TCEs can potentially overcome these challenges by redirecting a new and extended pool of activated memory Vβ T cells to the tumor.

“We take a science-first approach to expanding our pipeline and are delighted to continue our strong work with the teams at Marengo, who share our passion and drive to accelerate cancer innovations,” said David Jenkins, senior vice president, research and external innovation at Ipsen.

“Through Marengo’s next-generation TriSTAR platform we have the potential to unlock the power of the immune system, activating a wider pool of T-cells to eradicate tumors that traditionally have a weak response to T-cell immunotherapies.”

Together, Ipsen and Marengo will focus on investigating potential in ‘cold’ tumors. Ipsen will be responsible for all activities following advancement of nominated candidates. In return, on top of the upfront payment, Marengo could receive up to a total of $1.2 billion if specific milestones are reached.

“We are excited to build on our existing research collaboration with Ipsen, which has already successfully delivered the first development candidate earlier this year,” said Zhen Su, CEO of Marengo Therapeutics.

“This new collaboration with Ipsen builds on our clinically validated TCR Vβ platform and our internal work with new TriSTAR T-cell engagers that suggest best-in-class potential and the ultimate precision IO goal of delivering the right T-cells to the right tumor. The TriSTAR platform significantly expands our portfolio to target difficult-to-treat ‘cold’ tumors, and we are thrilled to partner with the Ipsen oncology team to realize this ambition together.”

The pair first partnered in August 2022 to advance two of Marengo’s preclinical oncology candidates.