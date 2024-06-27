Abzena, Argonaut partner to expedite drug development

CDMOs Abzena and Argonaut have partnered to provide drug substance and drug product manufacturing services to its customers.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

June 27, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/mc_stockphoto.hotmail.com

As per the agreement, the contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) will provide discovery to development services, facilitating rapid decision-making, efficient technology transfer, and a reduction in supply chain complexity. 

“This partnership will assist the client in managing multiple suppliers for various parts of the product supply chain. In addition, the coordination of the drug substance (DS) to drug product (DP) progression can be managed to insure optimum efficiency. Both companies have proven systems in place which allow the transition from discovery/development to commercial manufacturing,” a spokesperson for Abzena told BioProcess Insider. 

“Project management coordination and oversight will ensure seamless transitions from development phase to commercial phase across both organizations. Simply put, we can significantly reduce the time and resources required to manage two separate service providers with a focus on best in class, quality products.” 

The collaboration will provide services ranging from antibody engineering, cell line development, process and analytical development. According to the firms, Abzena’s antibody discovery, development and cGMP manufacturing capabilities along with Argonaut’s sterile fill/finish offering will optimize efficiency and accelerate timelines. 

“Enabling our clients to more easily manage the complexity of drug development, [...] we are able to present the wholistic DS/DP offering to a global audience.  In addition, Abzena has significant DP formulation capabilities which complement Argonaut’s DP services,” the spokesperson added. 

Notably, this agreement mirrors Argonaut's partnership with KBI BioPharma announced in January 2024, which also centered on providing drug substance and drug product manufacturing solutions. 

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webcasts

Ask the Expert Webcast
ATE Webcasts
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode ChromatographyManufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional mAbs Using Novel POROS Mix-Mode Chromatography
Ask the Expert Webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics ManufacturingThe Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

WuXi Biologics slide 1
Sponsored Content
Advanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic ModalitiesAdvanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic Modalities
Jun 27, 2024
1 Hr View
Resilience logo
Sponsored Content
Built to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at ResilienceBuilt to Serve Innovation: A Briefing on Commercial Readiness at Resilience
Jun 25, 2024
15 Min View
scientists in lab
Sponsored Content
Minimize Risks in Late-Stage Projects Through Quality Partner SelectionMinimize Risks in Late-Stage Projects Through Quality Partner Selection
Jun 12, 2024
30 Min View