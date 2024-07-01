2seventy sells Hemophilia A program to Novo for $40m

As per the agreement, 2seventy – a 2021 spinout from bluebird bio – will transfer its hemophilia A program, and in vivo gene editing technology megaTAL technology to the Danish pharma giant, along with its team involved in the program in a deal worth up to $40 million.

“At Novo Nordisk, we are deeply committed to developing therapies with a curative outlook. This acquisition further solidifies our dedication as we continue to progress with our next-generation in vivo genome editing program," a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk told BioProcess Insider.

Based on the original agreement, signed in 2019, the program focuses on gene editing therapy for people with hemophilia A. Established between bluebird bio and Novo, the agreement was a research collaboration to study the impact of mRNA-based megaTAL. Novo renewed this partnership with 2seventy in 2022.

"We are currently using the megaTAL technology for gene editing factor VIII for the treatment of haemophilia A which is in preclinical stages. Our use of the platform is the most advanced application, proof of concept and first direct in vivo application of the megaTAL technology," the spokesperson said.

According to 2seventy, the sale will allow the company to focus on Abecma (idecabtagenevicleucel), its anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy. Abecma, co-developed with Bristol Myers Squibb, won US approval for multiple myeloma in 2021.

In 2023, the firm cut 176 jobs to free up $130+ million. This decision was based on the anticipation of a decline in Abecma sales during the third quarter of 2023. This was followed by 2seventy selling its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline to Regeneron for an upfront payment of $5 million in 2024, under which Regeneron gained 2seventy’s Cambridge, Massachusetts clinical manufacturing facility.