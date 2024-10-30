School of Rockville: New biopharma training center welcomes students

BioHub Maryland opens a biopharmaceutical workforce training center in Rockville to provide education to students seeking life science professions.

Josh Abbott, Editor, BioProcess Insider

October 30, 2024

3 Min Read
stock.adobe.com

The Training and Education Center is designed to prepare students for work across the industry, covering core concepts and disciplines such as biomanufacturing, quality control, aseptic operations, and many more.

Montgomery County has invested $3 million in the new 8,200 square-foot facility facility to go with $1.25 million that has been provided to BioHub Maryland by the state’s Moore-Miller Administration for operational and capital support.

“The BioHub Maryland Training and Education Center at Montgomery County is an exciting opportunity to create local jobs and expand our county’s life sciences leadership,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County executive. “Our investment enables job seekers of all educational backgrounds to gain in-demand biopharma skills in a cutting-edge training environment while providing employers the skilled workforce they need to advance the medical innovations that patients around the world depend on.”

For enrollment eligibility at the workforce center, prospective students must be residents of Maryland, Washington, D.C., or Virginia, and have high school diplomas, English proficiency, and permission to legally work in the US. Students who can commit to a week of on-site training in Montgomery County and 10+ hours of coursework per week can find an opportunity to advance their careers in life sciences.

According to Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, there are 60,000 such job openings in the country, with many positions readily available in Maryland. “Our industry partners have consistently shared that a strong biopharma manufacturing talent pipeline is critical to their future growth in Maryland,” Schulz told BioProcess Insider. “We are confident that our new facility, featuring globally-trusted curricula from the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training, will prepare students to compete for high-paying jobs and meet industry’s needs for a skills-ready talent pipeline.”

“We have begun hosting students through a partnership with WorkSource Montgomery, the county’s leading workforce development provider, as well as Veterans service organizations like Platoon 22 that assist military Veterans transitioning to civilian life,” Schulz told us. “BioHub Maryland is also working with the Maryland Tech Council’s member companies to increase awareness of upskilling and reskilling education opportunities.”

Schulz said that her organization encourages students to visit biohubmaryland.com, where they can learn more about the program. “[The website] provides a comprehensive overview of the field, job pathways, and educational opportunities.” From there, students can connect with the program directly to learn more about specific coursework and training programs that align with their specific interest. “Each student's journey is unique, with options that cater to diverse backgrounds and goals, from hands-on lab training to advanced technical studies.”

“Our first cohort,” Schulz said, “completed an intensive two-week masterclass to build their knowledge and appreciation of bioprocess design and operations. Following this, they received career development support, including resume building and mock interviews, to fully prepare them for the job market."

Schulz said that the education center is tailored to teach students skills that are relevant to the present and future of manufacturing, including coursework in data analytics, digital fluency, and automation. The curriculum is also designed to focus on “soft skills” such as communication, problem solving, and adaptability.  

About the Author

Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Josh moved to BioProcess Insider in July 2024 after joining the Informa team in 2022 as an editor for BioProcess International. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and is therefore obligated to say "Go Ducks," even though he kind of feels sorry for the state rival Beavers and wishes they would win more than once a decade.

See more from Josh Abbott

