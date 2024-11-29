Elections, GLPs, and a post-pandemic world: Thermo on the future of biotech investment

“Biotech funding is improving. It's not robust, but it's improving,” says Thermo Fisher’s CEO amid numerous reasons to be cheerful in an ever-changing world.

Josh Abbott, Editor, BioProcess Insider

November 29, 2024

2 Min Read
DepositPhotos/ANDRANIK2017

At November’s Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2024 in New York, Marc Casper,CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific, spoke with Doug Schenkel of Wolfe Research about biotech investments in 2024 and the future of the industry in the US after the election of Donald Trump to a second non-consecutive term as president. 

Casper said that over the first three quarters of the year, market conditions in biotechnology have seen modest improvements, leading to optimism for the future.  

“When I think about the fourth quarter and at least what our outlook is, we [will] returnto organic growth,” he said, stating that the company anticipates about 2.5% growth during that timeframe. “It gives us a solid sort of exit momentum going into the future.” 

Casper furthermore expressed optimism about the upcoming Trump administration and how it will handle business and employment in the country, despite Schenkel pointing out that company shares dropped by almost 10% since Trump announced plans to nominate Robert F Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS.)  

Kennedy has been an outspoken critic of vaccines and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while also promoting alternatives for Ozempic (semaglutide), a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.  

“For half the price of Ozempic, we could purchase regeneratively raised, organic food for every American, three meals a day, and a gym membership, for every obese American,” said Kennedy in September.  

Meanwhile, Casper credits the rise of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs for the industry’s current success. “There's nothing better than the success of GLP-1s,” he told Schenkel. He also praised novel drugs for Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, stating that it’s an exciting time to be in the industry. “If you have great science that meets an unmet medical need, [it creates] enormous market opportunity.”  

Casper acknowledged uncertainty with China regarding Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) policy, stating that the country accounts for 8% of Thermo’s revenue. Trump has proposed new tariffs on goods imported from China, which if enacted could impact the biopharmaceutical industry in addition to the supply-chain changes anticipated from the impending BIOSECURE Act. “For the 8% of our revenue that we serve in China, a very large percentage today is manufactured in China or manufactured in other countries around the world that are not likely to be subject to any tariff-related activity,” he said.  

“I'm excited for the position that we have as we enter the year. And there's no company that's better positioned with a better track record of navigating volatility or the unknowns better than Thermo Fisher.” 

Quotes have been lightly edited for clarity. 

About the Author

Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Josh moved to BioProcess Insider in July 2024 after joining the Informa team in 2022 as an editor for BioProcess International. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and is therefore obligated to say "Go Ducks," even though he kind of feels sorry for the state rival Beavers and wishes they would win more than once a decade.

See more from Josh Abbott

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Navigating Biopharma Commercialization: The Interplay of Regulatory Affairs, Process Development, and Manufacturing to Ensure Drug Quality
Register Now: Navigating Biopharma Commercialization: The Interplay of Regulatory Affairs, Process Development, and Manufacturing to Ensure Drug Quality
Latest Content

Get the News

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE