The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (MSCRC) recently allocated about $4.5 million in grant money to 11 scientists who work in the state to advance stem-cell technology and research. The awards will support the development of potentially life-saving therapies for a variety of diseases and medical conditions.

The grant awards will fund researchers from academic institutions – such as Johns Hopkins University and the University System of Maryland – and pioneering companies and non-profit organizations. Among the indications supported by MSCRC are dementia, blindness, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and orthopedic conditions.

The 11 awards for the first cycle of Fiscal Year 2025 are spread across five categories, that include Launch (of which there are six recipients), Commercialization, Validation, Clinical, and Manufacturing Assistance. The Manufacturing Assistance award totaled $1 million and went to Luis Alvarez, founder and CEO of Theradaptive.

Ruchika Nijhara, executive director of MSCRF, shared further insights with BioProcess Insider about her organization’s work. “We prioritize innovative projects with the greatest potential to advance biotechnology and improve lives. Each proposal undergoes a meticulous review based on its scientific merit, focusing on how robust and innovative the research is.”

Additionally, MSCRF seeks grant applicants capable of bringing economic and societal benefits to the state of Maryland. “This is another year of exciting, impactful proposals that have the potential to lead to groundbreaking stem-cell–based therapies, while also contributing to job growth in the Maryland biotech sector,” said Rachel Brewster, chair of the MSCRC.

Nijhara said, “Over the years, we’ve expanded from two funding programs to a comprehensive suite of seven, including the addition of a Manufacturing Assistance Grant in 2023 to address the critical need for manufacturing capacity in cell therapy. This ensures that promising treatments we support can be scaled and delivered to patients, while also aiding in job creation and workforce development within the state.”

She added that the organization is committed to helping underserved communities by addressing health conditions such as sickle cell anemia that disproportionately affect people with limited access to treatment. “This reflects our broader mission to ensure the benefits of stem cell research reach all populations, not just a select few,” she said.

“Over the past seven years, MSCRF funding for local companies has more than tripled, highlighting the translation of stem-cell discoveries from academic labs into thriving businesses. These companies have raised significant capital, expanded operations, and created jobs, all while bringing cutting-edge technologies closer to patients.”

Progress in stem-cell research

“Stem-cell research has seen remarkable progress over the past decade, revolutionizing how scientists and clinicians approach disease treatment and tissue regeneration,” Nijhara said. “The transformation in both research methodologies and manufacturing capabilities has opened new avenues for therapeutic applications.

“In the past ten years, stem-cell research has evolved beyond fundamental discoveries into more sophisticated applications. Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), for instance, have revolutionized the landscape by providing a patient-specific model for understanding genetic diseases, enabling drug discovery, and creating personalized medicine approaches. iPSCs eliminate the ethical concerns associated with embryonic stem cells, making research more widely accepted and applicable. Additionally, CRISPR gene-editing technology has enabled researchers to make precise genetic modifications to stem cells, accelerating the development of targeted therapies.”

She added that manufacturing too has undergone significant advancements in the past decade, moving from small laboratory-scale processes to automated systems. “Automation and biomanufacturing innovations have made it easier to produce stem cells at a clinical scale, ensuring consistency and quality. Companies in Maryland are actively investing in GMP-compliant facilities, enabling the production of stem cell therapies that meet regulatory standards.”

Biopharmaceutical suppliers in the state are developing advanced bioreactors and 3D culture systems that will improve the production process by reducing costs, enabling scale up, and growing cells more efficiently. “These advancements have accelerated the path from bench to bedside, bringing potential life-saving treatments closer to patients.” She added, “As manufacturing technologies continue to evolve, the next decade promises even more accessible and affordable stem cell therapies, not only for rare diseases but also for more widespread conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders.”

Manufacturing recipient spotlight

Luis Alvarez is founder and CEO of Theradaptive, a company based in Frederick, Maryland, that specializes in targeted regenerative therapeutics. Last month, the company announced that it had treated its first Phase I/II patient in a trial testing OsteoAdapt SP for the treatment of symptomatic degenerative diseases of the lumbosacral spine.

“It is an incredible moment to reach the stage where we can bring a much-needed advance in spinal fusion surgery to patients for the first time,” said Luis Alvarez, founder and CEO of Theradaptive. ”This milestone validates not only our approach to spinal fusion but highlights our broader strategy to unlock the power of therapeutics and anatomically precise bone regeneration for patients through our unique protein engineering technology.”

“The company has developed a platform for targeted delivery of therapeutic proteins that addresses multi-billion-dollar markets across various therapeutic areas,” said Nijhara. “Theradaptive’s innovative approach leverages bioactive stem cell implants to stimulate tissue regeneration. OsteoAdapt incorporates AMP2, a material-binding variant of the native BMP-2 protein, which can be applied to the surface of implants, functioning like a paint that ensures the protein remains localized, thereby maximizing its therapeutic effect with minimal side effects.”

“In its early stages, Theradaptive received a $300,000 commercialization grant from the MSCRF, which was instrumental in helping the company secure over $50 million in follow-on funding. The funding enabled Theradaptive to significantly expand its operations and increase its workforce tenfold within just a few years.” Nijhara said the MSCRF Manufacturing Assistant grant awarded to Alvarez will help Theradaptive establish critical manufacturing infrastructure as the company moves into stem-cell–based clinical trials.

A path to success

MSCRF has invested $200 million in almost 650 research projects since it was established in 2006 to support stem cell research in Maryland. Funding from the organization has enabled companies to launch commercially successful biologic projects and have in some instances saved lives. The organization has specifically funded work from Rooster Bio, Seraxis, Secretome Therapeutics, and Reprocell.

“With the support of MSCRF funding, [Rooster Bio] successfully launched multiple products, generating tens of millions in cumulative revenue,” Nijhara said. “This growth has created numerous high-paying jobs in Maryland and fueled the expansion of their operations within the state. A significant driver of their success has been MSCRF funding, which enabled Rooster Bio to secure three product development grants over eight years, leading to the launch of four innovative products, including large-scale cell banks and specialty bioprocess media.”

MSCRF supported Seraxis in developing pancreatic islet replacement therapies for Type 1 diabetes and helped Secretome launch a Phase I clinical trial scheduled for this year. In the case of Reprocell, the company “was able to establish its GMP facility in Beltsville, Maryland, which is dedicated to producing clinical grade products, particularly, human-induced pluripotent stem cells and related cell-based therapies. With its GMP-compliant facility, Reprocell is well positioned serve scientists both in academia and industry to translate their innovative technologies for clinical development, bringing them closer to patients.”

But the most uplifting stories are those of the patients themselves who have benefitted from the work supported by MSCRF. A child named Jackson was born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and saved with a stem-cell transplant. Another child, Shauna, was saved from sickle-cell anemia by a half-match bone marrow transplant at Johns Hopkins Institute. “This pioneering procedure successfully treated Shauna Whisenton’s sickle cell disease and gave her a new lease on life,” Nijhara said.