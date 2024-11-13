Meitheal adds three biosimilars to US offering with new agreement

The Chicago, Illinois drug-development firm will expands its biosimilar portfolio to eight.

Josh Abbott, Editor, BioProcess Insider

November 13, 2024

2 Min Read
stock.adobe.com

Biopharmaceutical company Meitheal Pharmaceuticals has partnered with its parent company Hong Kong King-Friend Industrial (HKF), to market and distribute three biosimilars in the US. HKF is wholly owned by China-based Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical (NKF).

The exclusive commercial licensing agreement covers biosimilars for Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Neupogen (filgrastim), and Gonal-f (follitropin). The former two drugs are each bone-marrow stimulants used in oncology, while the latter is a fertility medication used to promote egg and sperm development in women and men respectively.

The agreement expands Meitheal’s biosimilar portfolio to eight products, including treatments for cancer, infertility, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions.

“We are pleased to expand our biosimilars portfolio with this licensing agreement, which will allow us to deliver three more significant medications to patients in the US at fair and sustainable prices,” said Tom Shea, CEO of Meitheal. “This expansion furthers our commitment to delivering cost-saving innovation to patients and the broader healthcare system.”

A spokesperson for Meitheal told BioProcess Insider that the expansion benefits from a robust internal infrastructure supported by the company’s generics business and the recent establishment of a specialty organization. “This includes a recent build-out of our specialty team, which we are now leveraging to support new product launches. Core functions, including legal, finance, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, operations, market access, and account management, are in place, and we’re expanding our medical affairs and brand-specific sales departments to accommodate acquired brands and biosimilars.

To meet its manufacturing needs, Meitheal is developing a product-specific training curriculum and bolstering its workforce. “Meitheal is expanding its organization by hiring additional experienced personnel outside of generics, investing in specialized consultants, and implementing new software to support our rapidly growing portfolio,” the spokesperson said.

The biosimilars will be manufactured by Meitheal’s parent company at scales designed to meet the demand for planned product launches. Drug substances will be produced by Kindos in Chengdu, with the drug product made by NKF in Nanjing, both in China. The manufacturing sites have had recent inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

HKF and related entities have invested “more than $300 million in capital and R&D in recent years to support sustainable product supply, including investing $30 million in a monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug substance facility,” the spokesperson said. The company plans for its new therapies to be available to US patients in 2028.

About the Author

Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Josh moved to BioProcess Insider in July 2024 after joining the Informa team in 2022 as an editor for BioProcess International. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and is therefore obligated to say "Go Ducks," even though he kind of feels sorry for the state rival Beavers and wishes they would win more than once a decade.

See more from Josh Abbott

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Navigating Biopharma Commercialization: The Interplay of Regulatory Affairs, Process Development, and Manufacturing to Ensure Drug Quality
Register Now: Navigating Biopharma Commercialization: The Interplay of Regulatory Affairs, Process Development, and Manufacturing to Ensure Drug Quality
Latest Content

Get the News

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Innovations

Cygnus AAE-MS
Sponsored Content
AAE-MS™: A Powerful Method to Assess Host Cell Protein ELISA Fit for Purpose
AAE-MS™: A Powerful Method to Assess Host Cell Protein ELISA Fit for Purpose

Nov 12, 2024

Emerson white paper
Sponsored Content
Sustainability in Life Sciences: Actionable Solutions for Improving Energy Efficiency
Sustainability in Life Sciences: Actionable Solutions for Improving Energy Efficiency

Nov 12, 2024

WuXi Bio white paper
Sponsored Content
Empowering Modern Drug Product Development: Breakthroughs in High-Concentration Formulations and Drug-Device Combination Products
Empowering Modern Drug Product Development: Breakthroughs in High-Concentration Formulations and Drug-Device Combination Products

Nov 8, 2024