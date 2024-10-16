USPs and efficacy driving CGT competitiveness

A panel of experts discussed cell and gene therapies (CGTs) from discovery to commercialization at the European Cell & Gene Therapy Summit 2024 in London, UK.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

October 16, 2024

2 Min Read
Panel discussion at European Cell & Gene Therapy Summit, 2024. Image c/o Shreeyashi Ojha

Highlighting the need for efficient animal models, the panel discussed how the potency and efficacy of a therapy in its preclinical phase can reduce high manufacturing costs and make the process sustainable.

Uta Griesenbach, professor of molecular medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, said given a choice to pick a modality, she would pick the one with a good animal model to prove efficacy in vivo as early as possible.

“I would pick a disease indication that has good biomarkers that could be followed up in clinical trials,” Griesenbach said, emphasizing that the disease should be one that is easy and fast to measure.

Fellow panelist and chief technical officer for AAVantgarde, Nina Kotsopoulou said, “I think in discovery it's important to get efficacy as your first goal. You don't always have the luxury of choosing between a number of modalities. You might end up choosing just the one that is efficacious, then you do have to work very hard to commercialize it.”

The panel pointed out the importance of having a unique selling point for the therapy and being aware of the competitive landscape in a particular disease indication.

“It is very important, particularly if you're trying to get funding,” Griesenbach said. “Being ahead of competitors or having a unique selling point that makes you stand out from the crowd is essential for attracting investment and for licensing.”

Additionally, the panel discussed how costs of manufacturing are impacted by a lack of potency assays on the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) side, which delays therapies from moving to Phase III clinical trials.

“You need to have a validated potency assay before you go into Phase III,” said Franz Gerner, independent consultant for South Mountain Advanced Therapies Consultants. “There have been multiple delays in several gene-therapy trials because there was not a good potency assay, or the regulatory agency didn't accept that.”

With the cost of goods for rare diseases remaining high, Kotsopoulou added, “We do want the cost of goods to go down, and for rare indication, you will still need a significant number of people to support the product,” she said, citing post approval commitments that keep products on the market, quality organizations, and manufacturing facilities.

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: What if Your Supply Chain for Single-Use Equipment Was Robust?
Register Now: What if Your Supply Chain for Single-Use Equipment Was Robust?
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Introducing Super Refined™ Poloxamer 188: Optimized for Mammalian Cell Culture with Exceptional Batch-to-Batch Consistency
Register Now: Introducing Super Refined™ Poloxamer 188: Optimized for Mammalian Cell Culture with Exceptional Batch-to-Batch Consistency
Latest Content
Oct 20 - Oct 23, 2024
Asia's leading bioprocssing event for learning how to drive down costs, improve timelines, and navigate the regulatory landscape for your biologics and novel modalities. Learn how bioprocessing experts are increasing quality, process efficiency and productivity while decreasing costs to achieve commercial success
More Information

Innovations

Repligen ATE webinar
Sponsored Content
Enhancing Efficiency and Quality in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: The Strategic Value of Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns in Lean Manufacturing
Enhancing Efficiency and Quality in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: The Strategic Value of Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns in Lean Manufacturing

Oct 15, 2024

Tosoh AEX Method
Sponsored Content
Improved Safety in Ion Exchange Chromatography for Empty/Full Adeno-Associated Virus Analysis
Improved Safety in Ion Exchange Chromatography for Empty/Full Adeno-Associated Virus Analysis

Oct 14, 2024

LumaCyte LFC™
Sponsored Content
Label-Free Monitoring of T-Cell Activation Using Laser Force Cytology™
Label-Free Monitoring of T-Cell Activation Using Laser Force Cytology™

Oct 14, 2024