CSL dedicated to Hemgenix as it turns back on lenti-based gene therapies

CSL Behring will deprioritize ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies and shutter a facility in California as it converges its advanced therapy R&D operations to Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dan Stanton, Editorial director

November 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Image: Depositphotos/kentoh

The research and development (R&D) facility in Pasadena, California will close its doors by the end of January 2025 as part of an advanced-therapy pipeline restructure that will deprioritize ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies. The facility was added to CSL’s network through its $91 million acquisition of Calimmune in 2017, which also added the abandoned program CAL-H, an ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy.

“We have conducted a strategic evaluation of our R&D footprint to support this change and have identified opportunities to capitalize on a strategic and technical convergence with our sa-mRNA [self-amplifying messenger RNA] capabilities and leverage synergies across the technologies/platforms,” the firm confirmed to BioProcess Insider.

“As such, CSL will move our cell and gene therapy (CGT) research and development activities to Waltham, Massachusetts and close our Pasadena-based operations.”

Globally, CSL employs more than 2,000 R&D employees. The Pasadena site hired more than 50 employees following an expansion in 2020, and while some positions will relocate to Waltham, about 30 people will be made redundant, the spokesperson said.

CSL Behring entered the sa-mRNA space through a $200 million collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics in 2022. The company gained access to Arcturus’s sa-mRNA vaccine and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform technologies, that, according to the firm, tackle delivery problems typically associated with viral vectors and existing lipid vector technology by capturing therapeutic nucleic acids and safely moving them to target cells using an endocytosis process.

Following Calimmune, CSL grew its presence in CGTs through a $450 million upfront collaboration in 2020 with uniQure, when it attained global rights to a hemophilia B gene therapy that 18 months later won US approval under the brand Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec).

Importantly, Hemgenix is an in vivo adeno-associated viral-based (AAV-based) gene therapy, rather than ex vivo lentiviral-based. Thus, CSL will still focus on gene therapies as part of its wider strategy.

“We are excited about Hemgenix as an important treatment option for appropriate patients living with hemophilia B and are proud to have delivered, with our partner uniQure, the first gene therapy for patients living with this serious condition,” the spokesperson told us.

“Our dedication and focus on Hemgenix is steadfast, and our decision to move our genetic medicines capabilities to Waltham has no impact on Hemgenix.”

Hemgenix is manufactured at a Lexington, Massachusetts site formally owned by uniQure. Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Genezen acquired the site earlier this year for $25 million.

Across the board, the gene-therapy sector has suffered from slow rollouts and payer problems. While CSL does not publicize individual product sales, the firm said in its first fiscal year post-launch, Hemgenix – which has a list price of $3.5 million – contributed to a 10% revenue increase within a hemophilia portfolio that totaled $1.3 billion. The firm also noted some success in inking reimbursement approvals in the US, as well as in the EU, UK, Switzerland, and Canada.

About the Author

Dan Stanton

Dan Stanton

Editorial director

Journalist covering the international biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing industries.
Founder and editor of Bioprocess Insider, a daily news offshoot of publication Bioprocess International, with expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, in particular, the following niches: CROs, CDMOs, M&A, IPOs, biotech, bioprocessing methods and equipment, drug delivery, regulatory affairs and business development.

From London, UK originally but currently based in Montpellier, France through a round-a-bout adventure that has seen me live and work in Leeds (UK), London, New Zealand, and China.

See more from Dan Stanton

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Navigating Biopharma Commercialization: The Interplay of Regulatory Affairs, Process Development, and Manufacturing to Ensure Drug Quality
Register Now: Navigating Biopharma Commercialization: The Interplay of Regulatory Affairs, Process Development, and Manufacturing to Ensure Drug Quality
Latest Content

Get the News

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE