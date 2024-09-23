Our BioProcess Insider editorial team is at Biotech Week Boston 2024 to bring you some of the most pertinent coverage from across the conference hall and exhibition floor.

Follow our coverage throughout the event!

Boston T-cell Party? Bioprocess industry flock to BWB

BioProcess Insider is at Biotech Week Boston (BWB) to bring you the best from BPI East, Cell & Gene Therapy International, Well Characterized Biologics and more.

Dan Stanton, Editorial director

September 23, 2024

2 Min Read
DEPOSITPHOTOS/aallm

Boston. Synonymous with beans, baseball, and British bad feelings. Oh, and of course biotech. So where better to bring together some of Informa Connect Life Sciences’ showcase events than here, in the heart of Massachusetts?

Within the cozy confines of the Hynes Convention Center deep in Back Bay, BioProcess International East, Cell & Gene Therapy International, Well Characterized Biologics & Biological Assays, Compliance Congress for Specialty Products will be bringing the industry together. As will the prestigious BWB Awards, back for a third year to celebrate the best from the beating heart of the biotech world.

If you’re unable to attend, don’t despair. Our editorial teams at BioProcess International and BioProcess Insider will be running around the conference halls and exhibition floors catching up with the movers and shakers in the biopharma and bioproduction space.

Within these humble pages, we’ll bring you rolling coverage from the Cell Culture & Upstream Processing, Manufacturing Strategy, Recovery & Purification, Development of Emerging CGTs streams, and more, whether your interests lie in monoclonals, cell therapies, viral vectors, or elsewhere.

Some of the anticipated highlights from the Tuesday alone include: 

  • Sarah Glaven from the White House Office of Science & Tech discussing the US Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative with our very own editorial director Dan Stanton 

  • Regeneron’s Garima Thakur discussing continuous processing to intensify the downstream production of viral vectors 

And as the week progresses, expect presentations, panels, discussions from major biopharma firm execs and industry thought leaders.

Download the full agenda here

Meanwhile, check out the editorial highlights from April’s BioProcess International Europe conference in Vienna, Austria here.

BPI Editors at the BPI Europe event in April, 2024.

About the Author

Dan Stanton

Editorial director

Journalist covering the international biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing industries.
Founder and editor of Bioprocess Insider, a daily news offshoot of publication Bioprocess International, with expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, in particular, the following niches: CROs, CDMOs, M&A, IPOs, biotech, bioprocessing methods and equipment, drug delivery, regulatory affairs and business development.

From London, UK originally but currently based in Montpellier, France through a round-a-bout adventure that has seen me live and work in Leeds (UK), London, New Zealand, and China.

See more from Dan Stanton

