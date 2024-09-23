Boston T-cell Party? Bioprocess industry flock to BWB

Boston. Synonymous with beans, baseball, and British bad feelings. Oh, and of course biotech. So where better to bring together some of Informa Connect Life Sciences’ showcase events than here, in the heart of Massachusetts?

Within the cozy confines of the Hynes Convention Center deep in Back Bay, BioProcess International East, Cell & Gene Therapy International, Well Characterized Biologics & Biological Assays, Compliance Congress for Specialty Products will be bringing the industry together. As will the prestigious BWB Awards, back for a third year to celebrate the best from the beating heart of the biotech world.

If you’re unable to attend, don’t despair. Our editorial teams at BioProcess International and BioProcess Insider will be running around the conference halls and exhibition floors catching up with the movers and shakers in the biopharma and bioproduction space.

Within these humble pages, we’ll bring you rolling coverage from the Cell Culture & Upstream Processing, Manufacturing Strategy, Recovery & Purification, Development of Emerging CGTs streams, and more, whether your interests lie in monoclonals, cell therapies, viral vectors, or elsewhere.

Some of the anticipated highlights from the Tuesday alone include:

Kevin Noonan’s keynote focus on the future of CRISPR technology J&J’s Thomas Kelly on reimagining cell line development timelines

Sarah Glaven from the White House Office of Science & Tech discussing the US Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative with our very own editorial director Dan Stanton

Ciaran Brady talking about Vertex’s experience of commercializing the first CRISPR-derived gene therapy, Casgevy (exa-cel)

Regeneron’s Garima Thakur discussing continuous processing to intensify the downstream production of viral vectors

And as the week progresses, expect presentations, panels, discussions from major biopharma firm execs and industry thought leaders.

