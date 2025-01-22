As we step into 2025, the bioprocessing industry is buzzing with major trends that promise both innovation and disruption. From the rising dominance of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) with their record-breaking FDA approvals to the blockbuster success of semaglutide-based GLP-1 drugs, the sector is poised for a transformative year. However, challenges like manufacturing gaps, high costs, and the imminent arrival of biosimilars could reshape the narrative.

BioProcess Insider has unveiled its Gen Z guide to 2025 – a fresh take on the trends shaping the future of biopharma. Let’s dive into what lies ahead and what it means for the industry.

CGT Industry

Previously, the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry was cooked. Post-pandemic, things just weren't vibing. Investment dried up, R&D got stuck in the mud, and manufacturing – straight-up cheugy. Experts at Biotech Week Boston were low-key shook, saying CGTs aren’t like basic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that can follow the same playbook. Nah, they need custom everything, and the analytics were more sus than helpful. The dream of distributed manufacturing – is still a work in progress, honestly. As for Roctavian’s launch? BioMarin barely treated any patients, and the rollout was totally yeet’d. Small insurers have been salty because the price tag on these therapies is boujee. The industry needs a serious glow-up before it can level up.

However, from approvals lens CGTs are totally the main characters, no cap. They’ve been flexing hard, with more US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals than any other advanced therapy type. Like, Zolgensma from Novartis is the real GOAT, saving babies with spinal muscular atrophy. Then there’s Luxturna by Spark Therapeutics, bringing vision back to people with retinal dystrophy – talk about iconic. We’re talking 14+ gene therapies and 10+ cell therapies approved as of 2024. These therapies aren’t just bussin’; they’re redefining the game.

But wait, there’s more – 2025's pipeline is looking straight fire. Everyone’s hyped for Zenocutuzumab by Merus NV, uniQure’s AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Olezarsen. Plus, CRISPR’s collab with Vertex, Casgevy, is already slaying sickle cell, but more players like Tabelecleucel by Atara Biotherapeutics are trying to get their act together. If these therapies land right, the CGT industry could go from sus to slay in no time, with all those FDA approvals, the industry’s gotta pull through and make it pop.

Semaglutide

2024’s been all about the glucagon peptide-1s (GLP-1s). Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are flexing hard with their blockbuster drugs, Mounjaro and Ozempic, making mad profits. Semaglutide’s literally the GOAT, raking in billions like it’s no biggie.

Lilly’s been on a major glow-up, investing crazy stacks to boost their manufacturing game and keep up with demand. But it’s not just Lilly; even Amgen’s hopping on the train, prepping MariTide to go head-to-head. The market is sus right now, but analysts are lowkey hyped, predicting GLP-1s could hit $150 billion in sales by 2032. Still, with everyone tryna get in on the action, there’s a real fear of FOMO, and some companies might be salty if they fall behind in the race. It’s a full-on GLP-1 takeover, and it’s another day another slay.

But here's the tea – the GLP-1 hype might not last forever. These companies may be getting bank now, but biosimilars are about to crash the party. Companies like Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering, Biocon, and Livzon Group are already on the grind, developing semaglutide biosimilars. Hangzhou Jiuyuan's expecting to be the first to drop their biosimilar in China by 2024, and Biocon could be ready to launch in 2026.

Like, how long can this monopoly last when cheaper alternatives come through? This whole GLP-1 flex is cool for now, but once the biosimilars flood the market, the whole vibe might switch up, and those major cash flows could hit a massive oof.