Robert F. Kennedy, will face the entire US Senate after winning a vote before the Senate Finance Committee. Should the Senate approve, Kennedy will lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under President Donald Trump. He appears to have leveraged support from the Republican majority, weathering opposition from Democrats who raised concerns about Kennedy's history of anti-vaccine rhetoric.

In his hearing before Senate last week, Robert F. Kennedy did little to assuage concerns over his vaccine skepticism.

During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy back accusations that he is against vaccines over two days during his oft-contentious confirmation hearing. Senators expressed fear that his confirmation will slow research into potentially life-saving vaccines, with some expressing concern that he will use his platform to influence citizens – including parents – against vaccinating for diseases such as measles, COVID-19, and hepatitis B.

During both days of the hearing, Kennedy insisted that he was pro-vaccine, only wishing to follow the science to keep American families safe. He promised to promote vaccine research programs and voiced support for Lyme disease and polio vaccines without reservation. He also said, “I will do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines.”

But he frequently hedged in his commitment to promote vaccine usage and often argued that vaccine safety science is unsettled.

Criticism toward Kennedy’s nomination stems from past comments and words wherein he’s expressed aggressive anti-vaccine sentiment. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) presented 2013 quotes wherein Kennedy compared the US vaccine program to nazi death camps and the Catholic church pedophilia scandal. And Bernie Sanders (V) discussed a 2023 quote wherein Kennedy asserted his belief that vaccines cause autism.

Kennedy’s assertions have transcended the political arena and made waves in the pharmaceutical industry. At the JP Morgan conference in January, Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said, “Clearly, the things that he has said for the vaccines in the past are in complete contradiction with what we believe and what the medical community believes and what the scientific community believes and what regulators all over the world believe.” He added, “And vaccines are the most effective, cost effective healthcare intervention that exist since clean water.”

And although senators raised a number of concerns regarding Kennedy’s fitness for the role, vaccines took center stage and were mentioned in Kennedy’s opening remarks. When he said “News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I am neither,” a dissenting voice screamed at him from the crowd. After a second outburst minutes later, Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) warned that he would suspend the proceedings and summon police to restore order in cases of further interruptions.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) tipped his hand about his likely vote in a scathing takedown at the beginning of the first day. “The receipts show that Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has made it his life’s work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids life-saving vaccines.”

From there, the rebukes flooded in.

“You’re not questioning science,” said Senator Murphy. “You’ve made up your mind. You’ve spent your entire career undermining America’s vaccine program.”

In an impassioned plea to her colleagues, Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The problem with this witness’s response is that he’s relitigating and churning settled science so we can’t go forward and find out what the cause of autism and treat these kids and help these families.”

Throughout the hearing, Kennedy said that if presented with scientific evidence, he would fully support vaccination and apologize for his assertions claiming a link between autism and vaccination. But when presented with multiple studies by Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), including a rigorous 2014 meta-analysis debunking the link, Kennedy claimed ignorance and countered with a flawed and non-rigorous 2025 study purporting to show such links. When Sanders introduced another 16 studies debunking the autism link, Kennedy remained unmoved.

Said Cassidy, “I use a preponderance of evidence to reassure, and you’ve approached using selective evidence to cast doubt.”

Yet despite his apparent reservations, Cassidy joined his fellow Republicans today in voting yes and sending Kennedy before the entire Senate.