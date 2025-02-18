In a 53-47 vote that fell entirely across party lines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed by the US Senate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services as secretary. Ultimately, the few Republican senators such as Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who had expressed skepticism in President Donald Trump’s pick, fell in line, making official the result that analysts expected.

Before Kennedy was officially confirmed to lead the HHS, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the Senate Democratic Leader, said in a scathing rebuke “Democrats know better than to elevate a conspiracy theorist to the top healthcare job in the country.” He said that a vote for Kennedy is a vote to make America sicker, characterizing Kennedy as “the face of the modern anti-vaccine movement.”

Ron Wyden (D-OR) shared similar sentiments, citing Kennedy’s history of vaccine skepticism and disavowal. He also discussed the nominee’s lack of knowledge regarding Medicaid, a government healthcare service that insures more than 90 million Americans. Kennedy will ultimately oversee that program.

In Kennedy’s defense, Mike Crapo (R-ID) said “Contrary to the attacks that have been constantly made on him, he has made it very clear that he will support safe vaccination and just wants to see that research on them is done and done well.”

Of course, that sentiment was countered earlier this month during the hearing by Cassidy, himself a physician and a Republican, who said, “I use a preponderance of evidence to reassure, and you’ve approached using selective evidence to cast doubt.”

Trump administration’s federal layoffs target FDA, NIH

In other news, the Trump administration’s push to reduce the federal workforce has reached the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), terminating recently hired employees responsible for reviewing the safety of food ingredients, medical devices, and other products.

As reported by the Associated Press, three FDA staffers who spoke on condition of anonymity said that probationary employees across the agency received termination notices on Saturday evening. While the total number of eliminated positions remains unclear, the layoffs appear to have primarily affected staff in the FDA’s centers for food, medical devices, and tobacco products – including oversight of e-cigarettes. It is not yet confirmed whether employees responsible for drug reviews were impacted.

Moreover, Reuters reported that the number of workers terminated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been revised to 1,165, down from an initial 1,500. Affected employees, who have already received termination letters, will be placed on administrative leave for four weeks before being officially terminated, an NIH official said.