German biotechnology supplier Sartorius Group released its 334-page 2024 Annual Report, in which the company revealed its annual sales figures and revenue while outlining plans for 2025. The organization’s Sartorius Stedim Biotech subsidiary also released its Universal Registration Document 2024.

The report comes weeks after the company’s Q4 earnings call, during which the company expressed cautious optimism heading into the new year.

In his letter to shareholders and business partners, Sartorius chairman Joachim Kreuzburg said that the company performed better than the market average during what he characterized as a challenging year in biotechnology. He compared 2024’s sales revenue with the company's earnings from 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue has nearly doubled since then, he said, reaching over $3.5 billion.

He credited the company’s product portfolio and influence in the biologics manufacturing space. “Sartorius has one of the most comprehensive product portfolios on the market,” he wrote, “from AI-supported bioanalytical tools for the development of pharmaceuticals to innovative technologies for the entire range of manufacturing processes for biologics and critical reagents for cell and gene therapies (CGTs).”’

The report noted that the biopharmaceutical industry is increasingly focusing on CGTs, while the market for biosimilars also is rapidly increasing. “As a result of these factors, the volume of biopharmaceuticals and the demand for manufacturing technologies are increasing steadily, with market growth largely independent of economic cycles.”

A glimpse at the future

Sartorius will open two new multi-modality GMP sites in Marlborough, Massachusetts later this year, strengthening its global footprint. The company said that while Europe remains a strong market for the company, North America and Asia will be focal points for regional growth.

For product development in its bioprocess division, the report characterized Sartorius's primarily focuses on innovations related to bioreactors, separation, fluid management, and sensors. In addition, the company is seeking to appeal to environmentally conscious companies that prioritize sustainability concerns.

“The division is working on additional technological innovations to help customers improve their process efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint. The eco-design of products and packaging, based on the principles of circularity, is intended to further minimize the use of resources throughout the life cycle and create circular product solutions.”

But in its Forecast Report, Sartorius cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in predicting stable economic growth in 2025, but with possible risk due to market volatility and current geopolitical struggles. Like other companies in the industry, Sartorius said the threat of US tariffs from the Donald Trump administration could have a significant business impact, even though many of the products sold in the US are also produced there.

Nevertheless, the company remains optimistic of both its own future, but about the health of the growing biopharmaceutical industry. Said Kreuzburg near the end of his shareholder letter, “We are confident about our company’s future, as the fundamental growth drivers of the life science and biopharmaceutical industries remain very positive.”