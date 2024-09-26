Verdot ups bioprocessing capacity by 150% with French expansion

The firm, that specializes in manufacturing downstream purification solutions for the biopharmaceuticals industry, has purchased 11,000 square-meters of land in the Biopole Clermont-Limagne Life Science Technology Park in Riom.

The biopharmaceutical facility will include mobile platforms to build skid frames, laser vision system to build and control equipment, 3D printing to manufacture complex parts, fully integrated design and manufacturing information system, ergonomic and automatized assembly stations.

“All bioprocessing solutions will be designed and manufactured in large stainless steel purification skids, single-use chromatography and tangential flow filtration system (TFF) skids and chromatography columns. These solutions will enable our customers to produce biologic therapeutics at a lower cost, bringing innovative treatment to the market faster,” a spokesperson for Verdot told BioProcess Insider.

“The facility will have the ability to handle all steps of design and manufacturing of purification equipment for biopharma clients – project management, supply, computer-aided design (CAD), boiling, machining, assembly, electrical, programming, quality control and documentation.”

Riom is a historic site for Verdot, as the company was founded in 1950 in the same area and has been the home of the firm ever since, the spokesperson said. Moreover, the company will be seeking for subsidies and aides for the French Government. The site, which is expected to begin construction in early 2025, will be operational in the first quarter of 2026 and will create 50 to 75 jobs in the next five years.

“The facility will operate in line with GMP requirements and will meet the highest environmental standards in energy efficiency, solar electricity production and water management. Designed for optimized comfort and efficiency of employees, the facility will have a technical customer team to perform product presentations, design validation and factory acceptance test,” the spokesperson added.

The financials associated with this expansion were not disclosed.