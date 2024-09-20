Thermo Fisher expands Swedish bioanalytical laboratory

This expansion focuses on bioanalytical services and providing services to support clinical research across all phases of development.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

September 20, 2024

1 Min Read
stock.adobe.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s clinical research business PPD is expanding its bioanalytical laboratory in GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden. The 29,000 square-foot laboratory will add up to 140 highly skilled jobs.  

The lab is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, and will be equipped with necessary instruments, enabling a wide range of good laboratory practice (GLP) compliant bioanalytical capabilities. 

“Our GMP laboratories play a key role in supporting the growing expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing across an ever-increasing number of modalities by providing release, safety, and stability testing services,” Leon Wyszkowski, president of analytical services in clinical research at Thermo Fisher told BioProcess Insider

“Our bioanalytical lab’s solutions will encompass both small and large molecules, biomarkers, and novel modalities. Service offerings will include a wide range of advanced technologies and methodologies, such as cell-based assays, chromatography, flow cytometry, immunochemistry, and molecular genomics.  We will also introduce a range of automation solutions that will help provide critical data to our customers in a shorter cycle time to help them develop new, impactful medicines.” 

PPD’s bioanalytical laboratory services are part of Thermo Fisher’s manufacturing, clinical research, and clinical supply services across different modalities from pre-clinical to commercialization. This expansion aims to serve the company’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers with advanced laboratory services. 

“The new laboratory in Gothenburg will expand our global capacity to deliver bioanalytical laboratory services to our pharma and biotech customers, with an emphasis on supporting customers in Europe,” a spokesperson for PPD said. “Currently, we have bioanalytical laboratories based in the United States (Richmond, Virginia and Middleton, Wisconsin) and in Xuzhou, China.” 

The financials associated with this expansion were not disclosed. 

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Developing Efficient Downstream Purification Processes for Bispecific AntibodiesRegister Now: Developing Efficient Downstream Purification Processes for Bispecific Antibodies
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Decoding AAV Manufacturing: Navigating Critical Quality Attributes and their AnalyticsRegister Now: Decoding AAV Manufacturing: Navigating Critical Quality Attributes and their Analytics
Insider News
See all
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovative Technology

Harmonization Graphic
Sponsored Content
Harmonizing Regulatory Guidelines for Assay Validation: A Focus on Kinetics-Based AssaysHarmonizing Regulatory Guidelines for Assay Validation: A Focus on Kinetics-Based Assays
byBPI Contributor
Sep 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Mettler Toledo WP
Sponsored Content
Elevate Single-Use Bioreactor Performance with Digital Single-Use pH SensorsElevate Single-Use Bioreactor Performance with Digital Single-Use pH Sensors
byBPI Contributor
Sep 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Thermo Fisher Plan for Success WP
Sponsored Content
Increase Efficiency and Reduce Costs in Bioprocessing: A Strategic GuideIncrease Efficiency and Reduce Costs in Bioprocessing: A Strategic Guide
byBPI Contributor
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read