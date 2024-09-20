Thermo Fisher expands Swedish bioanalytical laboratory

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s clinical research business PPD is expanding its bioanalytical laboratory in GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden. The 29,000 square-foot laboratory will add up to 140 highly skilled jobs.

The lab is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, and will be equipped with necessary instruments, enabling a wide range of good laboratory practice (GLP) compliant bioanalytical capabilities.

“Our GMP laboratories play a key role in supporting the growing expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing across an ever-increasing number of modalities by providing release, safety, and stability testing services,” Leon Wyszkowski, president of analytical services in clinical research at Thermo Fisher told BioProcess Insider.

“Our bioanalytical lab’s solutions will encompass both small and large molecules, biomarkers, and novel modalities. Service offerings will include a wide range of advanced technologies and methodologies, such as cell-based assays, chromatography, flow cytometry, immunochemistry, and molecular genomics. We will also introduce a range of automation solutions that will help provide critical data to our customers in a shorter cycle time to help them develop new, impactful medicines.”

PPD’s bioanalytical laboratory services are part of Thermo Fisher’s manufacturing, clinical research, and clinical supply services across different modalities from pre-clinical to commercialization. This expansion aims to serve the company’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers with advanced laboratory services.

“The new laboratory in Gothenburg will expand our global capacity to deliver bioanalytical laboratory services to our pharma and biotech customers, with an emphasis on supporting customers in Europe,” a spokesperson for PPD said. “Currently, we have bioanalytical laboratories based in the United States (Richmond, Virginia and Middleton, Wisconsin) and in Xuzhou, China.”

The financials associated with this expansion were not disclosed.