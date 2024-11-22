Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced the opening of its new Center for Bioprocess Innovation in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The firms says that the new facility will foster collaboration, offering clients a space to codevelop next generation therapeutics.

The 63,000 square-foot facility hosts a team of 50 scientists and product developers who will work at the site’s research and service laboratories. Visitors can use the new space to facilitate learning by viewing product demonstrations and participating in training. The facility can accommodate more than 120 internal and external bioprocessing experts.

"Cell and gene therapies and other novel treatments offer promising solutions for patients with previously incurable diseases,” said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. “However, these modalities are still in their infancy and often require the development of new manufacturing processes, in order to become more efficient and less costly. This cutting-edge innovation center enables us to leverage our bioprocessing tools and workflows expertise, ultimately accelerating and simplifying our customers’ path to clinical trials.”

In 2025, Sartorius will add two GMP suites to the facility that will be used to implement novel manufacturing processes, enabling customers to extend their projects into the early stages of clinical production.

The opening adds to Sartorius’s existing footprint in Marlborough, where it opened its Customer Interaction Center in 2021, which enables biopharma customers to test and discover the bioprocess solutions offered by the firm. And previously in 2020, the firm purchased hollow‑fiber membrane manufacturer WaterSep BioSeparations for $36 million to bolster its downstream offerings.

”The Greater Boston area is home to an unparalleled ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth,” said Maurice Phelan, president of Sartorius North America. “As a global hub for biotechnology and life sciences, it offers access to world-renowned academic institutions, cutting-edge research facilities, and a highly skilled workforce.”

Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts secretary of economic development added, “Massachusetts is the global epicenter of life sciences because of companies like Sartorius. This new center will serve as a hub that encourages open collaboration and creates comprehensive research pathways for experts.”

With the addition of the new facility, Sartorius now employs more than 100 people in Marlborough.