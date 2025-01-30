Sartorius eyes long-term growth amid market fluctuationsSartorius eyes long-term growth amid market fluctuations

As the bioprocessing industry stabilizes, Sartorius executives signal a return to normalcy in demand for consumables while equipment sales lag.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

January 30, 2025

2 Min Read
A hand serves up an earnings graph as if it was a dish ordered at a restaurant
Sartorius eyes long-term growth amid market fluctuationsstock.adobe.com

At the close of fiscal year 2024, Sartorius CEO Joachim Kreuzburg presented investors with a cautiously optimistic outlook despite a challenging market due to pandemic-related destocking, reluctance to invest, and a weak Chinese market. 

Sartorius reported €3.38 billion ($3.5 billion) in sales with a marginal increase of 1% year-on-year. The company’s Bioprocess Solutions division, which includes biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and consumables, grew by 0.9%, driven by demand for advanced therapies. However, the Lab Products & Services division saw a 3% decline, primarily due to soft China demand. 

Sartorius’s C-suite debriefed investors at the changing market highlighting a shift toward normalization in the demand for consumables while equipment investments remained flat. The company approached normalcy on the consumable side, while equipment business lagged. 

“Clearly, we are approaching normalization on the consumable side,” Kreuzburg added. “But if they (customers) are not buying equipment, presumably, they haven’t yet reached normalized capacity utilization.” 

René Fáber, head of bioprocess solutions at Sartorius said that while bioprocessing equipment sales remained muted, the company continued to see above-average growth in advanced-therapy products.  

Cementing this claim, Sartorius CFO Florian Funck said, “Digging deeper into these roughly flat sales developments, we are seeing the expected picture of a consumable flat normalization.” He emphasized the importance of consumable products and their dominance in sustaining the company’s bottom line, noting that such business had shown mid–single-digit growth, contrasting equipment sales which had negative double-digit growth in 2024. 

He further noted that order intake trends strengthened momentum for the firm. “Order intake is double digits ahead of the prior year, looking at the [past] 12 months.” He added, “Consumables order intake is stronger than equipment, with improving dynamics over the year.” 

Despite cautious optimism, Sartorius executives maintained a positive outlook. Funck pointed to restructuring efforts in 2024 as positioning the company for sustainable growth.  

Looking ahead, Sartorius expects moderate sales growth in 2025, driven by continued improvements in demand. “We are well-positioned for long-term growth, and our focus remains on innovation and operational excellence,” Kreuzburg concluded.

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha
Subscribe to receive our monthly print or digital publication
Join our 70,000+ readers. And yes, it's completely free.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Mar 18 - Mar 21, 2025
SLASH TIME FROM BENCH TO BEDSIDE: Cutting-edge biomanufacturing for mAbs, vaccines, and advanced therapies. Bright ideas, bold science, and big innovations—delivering efficiency, precision, and quality through every phase of bioprocessing.
Learn More
Latest Content

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Demonstrating a Modular Selectivity With a Weak AEX-HIC Resin for Achieving High mAb Purity and Recovery in a Downstream Process
Register Now: Demonstrating a Modular Selectivity With a Weak AEX-HIC Resin for Achieving High mAb Purity and Recovery in a Downstream Process

Innovations

Bio-Rad BPI Ask the Expert Webcast
Sponsored Content
Demonstrating a Modular Selectivity With a Weak AEX-HIC Resin for Achieving High mAb Purity and Recovery in a Downstream Process
Demonstrating a Modular Selectivity With a Weak AEX-HIC Resin for Achieving High mAb Purity and Recovery in a Downstream Process

Jan 28, 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific peptones white paper
Sponsored Content
The Value of Peptones for Enhancing Biopharmaceutical Productivity
The Value of Peptones for Enhancing Biopharmaceutical Productivity

Jan 27, 2025

Innoforce
Sponsored Content
Advancing mRNA and CircRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics in CMC: From Process Development to Analytics
Advancing mRNA and CircRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics in CMC: From Process Development to Analytics

Jan 23, 2025

Get the News

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE