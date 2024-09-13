Now hiring: A current look of the biomanufacturing job market

BioProcess Insider decided to take a snapshot of today’s job market by browsing the websites of some of the largest biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the world. And although listing every available job is beyond the scope of our coverage, we were heartened to discover that companies are actively seeking talent, with many listings having been posted in the past few days. The links in this article will take you past each company’s home page and straight to a place where you can search or browse job listings.

Boehringer Ingelheim has a comprehensive and frequently updated list of jobs available around the world that are organized by career category. In manufacturing and supply chain, 98 jobs are currently listed at all levels of education and experience. Jobs are added daily, with recent additions including entry level positions for a packaging process leader in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, and a tissue culture technician in Gainesville, Georgia. In Vienna, Austria, the company is looking for an experienced professional to work in upstream cell-culture manufacturing. Boehringer Ingelheim’s site well-organized and is generally easy to navigate.

In light of its recent investment in its Limerick, Ireland business, Eli Lilly is looking to hire a senior bioprocess scientist. Further manufacturing job postings are listed in Lebanon, Indiana and Kobe, Japan. Although career listings at Eli Lilly’s site can be organized by category, recency, and relevance, posting dates are not listed on the job openings themselves, making it difficult to determine how long they’ve already been online.

Takeda has a number of recent manufacturing jobs available around the world that can be sorted by category. Jobs posted in the last few days include those for a manufacturing technician in Social Circle, Georgia, a senior reliability engineer and external technical service lead, both in Lexington, Massachusetts, and a process specialist in Singen, Germany. Job listings can be sorted by date at Takeda’s website, but doing so lists them from oldest to newest. As such, we recommend sorting by relevancy or reading the last page first if sorting by date.

The best way to find manufacturing jobs at Abbvie is to simply do a manufacturing keyword search. Results can’t be sorted by date, but listings are plentiful and automatically sorted by relevancy. There are several current openings in Westport, Missouri, including listings for a biologics manufacturing technician and a manufacturing shift manager. The company is also seeking a manufacturing scientist in Irvine, California.

AstraZeneca’s website lists job openings in manufacturing for both its namesake and its rare-disease Alexion subsidiary. Eighteen such jobs are currently listed under manufacturing, with five openings available in Gaithersburg, Maryland and four more in Dublin, Ireland. Most of these manufacturing jobs have been posted for less than a month, and they are automatically sorted by date, making them easy to navigate.

The Roche manufacturing job market is predominantly focused in Europe with a majority of openings listed in Switzerland and Germany, but there are also 13 listings in the US. Pfizer has a multitude of jobs listed on its website with easy menus for narrowing the search by date posted, job location, and job type. There are seven manufacturing jobs posted within the last week, including US positions in Rochester, Michigan, Andover, Massachusetts, and McPherson, Kansas. Meanwhile, Johnson and Johnson has an especially robust search engine for job seekers, which stands to reason given the size and scope of the company. Jobs posted within the last month include a lentivirus manufacturing operator and a CAR-T manufacturing operator, both in Raritan, New Jersey.

Of course, the jobs listed here constitute only a small fraction of those available across the industry, and BioProcess Insider will periodically post updates featuring different companies and new positions. From what we observed, manufacturing jobs vary greatly in the amount of experience desired, and jobs are available all around the world with many in the US. Dedicated job sites such as Indeed can also offer a snapshot of available careers, but may display off-target results among the gems. (Let’s just say car manufacturing is not the same thing as CAR manufacturing.)

The good news is that every major company we looked at is seeking to hire talent, not only in biomanufacturing but in other related fields.