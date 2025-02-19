From small molecules to large molecules and advanced therapies, Ireland has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing for decades. We have gathered a selection of recent capital investments from big pharma in the country:

Jan 2025 — Merck & Co. (MSD) buying own dedicated WuXi Vaccine plant for $500 million: The large pharmaceutical company is buying the 15,520-square meter manufacturing facility in County Louth, Ireland from its contract manufacturing partner, WuXi Vaccines.

“As part of MSD’s continuous assessment of its operations and evolving business needs on January 6, 2025, the company signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with WuXi Bio confirming its intent to acquire all assets of the WuXi Vaccines manufacturing facility located in Dundalk, Ireland,” a spokesperson from the biopharma company told BioProcess Insider.

It is the latest boost for Merck’s Ireland production network, which the spokesperson said has seen investments of over $3 billion over the past three years. This includes expansions at Merck’s biologics facilities in Carlow and Dunboyne, both in County Meath, Ireland.

Merck should be familiar with the facility. It was commissioned in 2019 by contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) WuXi Vaccines specifically to service a 20-year contract valued at $3 billion with the then undisclosed pharma giant.

December 2024 – BioMarin bolsters Ireland footprint with $62 million expansion: Rare genetic-disease focused company BioMarin Pharmaceutical has added a four-storied laboratory to its Cork, Ireland facility. The €60 million ($62 million) Shanbally, Cork expansion aims to increase production capacity. The facility will manufacture bulk drug substances and drug products and perform fill–finish services. The Ireland facility is BioMarin’s only manufacturing site located outside the US.

The company invested €38 million ($39 million) over four years at the site in an aseptic production facility to manufacture, package, and label therapies. Through this latest expansion, BioMarin will manufacture several commercial products and support additional clinical and commercial pipelines, including gene therapies, the company said.

November 2024 – Hovione doubling spray drying capacity in Cork, Ireland: CDMO Hovione commissioned an expansion at its manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy, County Cork in November. The undisclosed multimillion euro investment almost doubles spray-drying capacity in Ireland intended to support inhalable therapies and oral medications with low bioavailability especially.

“Since operations began here 15 years ago, Hovione has made a significant contribution both locally and nationally through employment and investment alike and I am pleased to be here today to mark another step on that journey,” said Michael Lohan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “We warmly welcome Hovione’s commitment to investing in Cork and we wish them continued success.”

November 2024 – West expands Dublin injectables facility: Drug-delivery services company West Pharmaceutical Services announced the addition of 330 jobs in automation, process, validation, quality, and more as part of an expansion at its manufacturing site in Damastown, Dublin.

“Our Dublin facility has been in operation for over 25 years with sustained growth, and we are excited to grow our team and expand our capabilities for our valued customers,” said Tom Clarke, VP of operations, contract manufacturing at West.

“This expansion of our site in Dublin is an example of West’s commitment to co-innovation and co-development with our customers to help them achieve their mission of advancing and delivering critical treatments to patients.”

September 2024 – Eli Lilly boosts Irish manufacturing with $1.8 billion expansion: Eli Lilly has increased investment at its Limerick, Ireland facility by $1 billion and has unveiled expansion plans worth $800 million for its Kinsale facility in Ireland.

Indiana based biopharma bigwig Eli Lilly has doubled its investment to $2 billion at its Limerick, Ireland manufacturing site. The expansion will increase production of biologic active ingredients, including those for its recently approved treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease, Kisunla (donanemab-azbt). The facility will create 150 jobs and use advanced technologies such as machine learning, AI, and automated robotics and systems. The facility is expected to begin production of biologic active ingredients by 2026.

The Kinsale facility will address the rising demand for Lilly’s latest diabetes and weight loss therapy, Mounjaro (tirzepatide). The company says its facility integrates continuous-manufacturing technology to create manufacturing platforms for complex peptide production.

This article originally appeared in our Insider Hubs — Ireland eBook.