Ins & Outs: J&J, BioMarin, and Telix announce leadership changes

Biopharma giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has appointed Kristen Mulholland as executive vice president and chief human resources officer effective October 1, 2024. Mulholland will succeed Peter Fasolo, who will retire after 20 years with the firm.

Fasolo has worked with the firm’s board of directors and led three collaborations contributing to J&J’s human capital growth. He joined the firm in 2004 as worldwide vice president, human resources in the MedTech segment, and has served as the company’s chief talent officer.

“Peter has led J&J’s talent strategy for the past 16 years including remarkable leadership through the global pandemic and the separation of our consumer health business,” said Joaquin Duato, CEO at J&J.

“Throughout his career, Peter has always led with two principles in the forefront of every decision and recommendation. He leaves a legacy of strong leaders, deep bench strength, and an inclusive, caring and patient-focused culture.”

With over a decade of experience, Mulholland enters her new position after having been with J&J since 2005. She has held several leadership positions at the firm and is currently head of human resources, global total rewards at J&J.

“I’m pleased to appoint Kristen to this important role where she will apply her deep business acumen, talent expertise, and Credo-based approach to advance J&J’s culture and operating model,” Duato said.

“I’m confident her breadth of experience and strong leadership will ensure Johnson & Johnson’s human capital strategy is poised to deliver the innovative future-ready talent and culture needed to advance healthcare solutions for patients worldwide.”

Mulholland will work hand-in-hand with Fasolo to facilitate the transition until Fasolo’s retirement in October.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

Genetic disease-focused biotechnology firm BioMarin has appointed Greg Friberg as chief research and development (R&D) officer and James Sabry as chief business officer.

With over two decades of experience, Friberg previously worked at Amgen, where he served as the vice president, global medical affairs, rare disease. He will supervise BioMarin’s discovery research, preclinical, translational, and clinical programs, as well as global regulatory and medical affairs. Friberg will join the firm on September 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sabry has worked at Roche and Genentech during which he identified, executed, and managed transactions that bolstered the pipelines of both organizations. Sabry has over 14 years of experience. His appointment will come into effect on October 7, 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg and James to BioMarin," said Alexander Hardy, CEO, BioMarin. “Greg is a world-class scientist and innovative thinker. He brings to the role deep experience in successfully advancing product candidates through the development process and to market. His proven record in drug development, outstanding leadership skills, and expertise as a clinician make him the ideal person for this role."

“James is recognized as one of the industry's most astute dealmakers. His scientific acumen and industry knowledge, built over decades as an entrepreneur and executive, are unparalleled. James will spend time getting to know the company and the role business development can play by identifying important and appropriately sized transactions that support our already strong outlook.”

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Radiopharmaceutical firm Telix has adapted a new business model dividing the business into different verticals. Namely, these are Telix Therapeutics, Telix Precision Medicine (Diagnostics), Telix Lightpoint (Medtech), and Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS).

The firm has appointed Richard Valeix to lead the firm’s therapeutics vertical as the chief executive officer (CEO) supervising the company’s therapeutic pipeline commercialization and business development.

Meanwhile, Kevin Richardson has been appointed as the CEO for the firm’s precision-medicine vertical. Richardson will lead the development of the company’s diagnostics, global marketing, and commercial operations in the US and Canada.

Additionally, Raphael Ortiz will be the CEO of Telix International, leading the commercial operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America regions.

“Telix is at an inflection point: momentum in our therapeutics business is growing, with prostate, kidney, and brain cancer therapeutic candidates currently in, or advancing to, pivotal clinical trials,” said Christian Behrenbruch, group CEO, Telix Pharmaceutical.

“[The company] is evolving, and the revised business model reflects our differentiated position, harnessing the power of targeted radiation at every step of the patient journey.”