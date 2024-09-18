Ins & Outs: C-suite rejigs at Regenxbio, Kyverna and Mirador

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kyverna has appointed Warner Biddle as its CEO and a member of its board of directors. Biddle will succeed Peter Maag, who resigned from his role, effective immediately.

The cell therapy-focused firm also welcomed Christi Shaw to its board of directors, who will succeed Brian Kotzin.

“I am delighted to welcome Warner Biddle, who brings a broad set of experiences which are the right fit to guide Kyverna into the future,” said Ian Clark, chairman of the board at Kyverna. “We are also excited to welcome Christi Shaw, whose decades spent in executive roles with portfolio leadership and vast operational scope make her a tremendous addition to our board of directors.”

With over 30 years of experience in senior commercial and franchise leadership roles, Biddle has most recently served as senior vice president, global head of commercial at Kite Pharma (a Gilead Company). He has also worked at Genentech, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Meanwhile, Shaw joins Kyverna after serving as the CEO of Kite Pharma. She has also worked at Eli Lilly, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson. Shaw currently serves on the board of directors of Avantor, Beam Therapeutics, and ReAlta Lifesciences, and is an advisor to Cellares and the Iowa State Ivy College of Business. She is the co-founder of the More Moments More Memories Foundation, which assists people with cancer and their caregivers.

Regenxbio

Regenxbio welcomed Mitchell Chan as executive vice president and CFO, effective immediately. He succeeds Vit Vasista, who had held the position since 2009. To support Chan’s transition, Vasista will serve as an advisor to the firm till January 3, 2025.

Joining the firm with over two decades of experience, Chan recently worked at Catalio Capital Management as an operating partner and acting CFO of several portfolio companies. He has also held leadership positions at Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, and Genentech-Roche. Moreover, Chan has been a member of Avalo Therapeutics’ board of directors since 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Mitchell at this exciting time for Regenxbio,” said Curran Simpson, CEO of Regenxbio, who was appointed to that role earlier this year.

“Mitchell has an extensive track record of successfully driving finance organizations to support growth and deep expertise in strategic planning and capital markets. We look forward to working with Mitch as we continue to advance our product pipeline towards commercialization and deliver value to shareholders.”

Mirador Therapeutics

San Diego, California-based firm Mirador has appointed Gregg Gilbert as CFO. Gilbert joins the next-generation precision medicine focused company with 25+ years of leadership experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gregg at this critical point in our company’s trajectory,” said Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador. “Gregg’s impressive Wall Street experience bridges corporate and investor perspectives and will be invaluable to guiding our next phase of growth.”

Previously, Gilbert served as a managing director in the healthcare investment at Bank of America Securities, where he advised firms during all development stages. He began his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and has also worked in firms such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and Truist Securities.

“Mirador is on an extraordinary path to creating value for shareholders and, ultimately, millions of people who are living with immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases,” said Gilbert. “I am humbled to join this exceptionally talented and collaborative team as CFO, and look forward to making a meaningful impact as we work to deliver the next wave of precision medicines in immunology and inflammation (I&I).”