Fujifilm launches manufacturing in Denmark following phase one expansion

Now equipped with 12 x 20,000 L bioreactors, the company will add eight more by the end of phase two in 2026.

Josh Abbott, Editor, BioProcess Insider

November 8, 2024

2 Min Read
stock.adobe.com

Biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has announced that the first phase of its $928 million site expansion in Hillerød, Denmark is finished after the installation of six new mammalian cell bioreactors. After the second phase is completed in 2026, the site will cover about 51,500 square meters.

“Our operations in Hillerød represent our commitment to being the world-leading partner for life — supporting our customers and their patients globally,” said Christian Houborg, site head and senior vice president of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Each bioreactor on site has a capacity of 20,000 liters, and the first phase brings a total of 12 such reactors online. The first expansion serves the company’s existing partners, with 80% of the antibody drugs produced there being used to treat cancer, according to a Fujifilm spokesperson.

The spokesperson told BioProcess Insider that the expanded facility will serve partners across Europe and the US. “Next year we’ll be going live with our new facility in North Carolina, US, which is our nearly identical twin in terms of design and how we will operate.”

“This first phase expansion completion in Hillerød, paired with our current expansion projects across Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ network will provide a total of 36 x 20,000L mammalian cell-culture bioreactors across by 2028,” the spokeperson said. The company has further developments continuing in Teesside and Toyama, in the UK and Japan respectively, with more expansion work being done in the US. The firm will finish the first phase of its primary expansion site in Holly Springs, North Carolina in 2025, with the second phase scheduled for completion in 2028.

Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies said, “By investing in state-of-the-art facilities on both sides of the Atlantic and prioritizing our workforce, we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the patients they serve.”

The company recently announced that the Holly Springs site will be used to produce Briumvi (ublituximab) after signing a multi-year agreement with TG Therapeutics. Fujifilm will provide secondary supply of the drug, which is used for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

After the completion of the Hillerød site’s second expansion in 2026, Fujifilm plans to employ 2,200 workers, up from the 1,700 that are there today, which itself is an increase from 800 when the firm acquired the site in 2019.

Most of the new employees will perform manufacturing duties, with further hires to work supporting roles as engineers, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) specialists, tech transfer specialists, process scientists, laboratory technicians, and maintenance technicians. 

“In order to ensure that our new manufacturing associates are prepared for their job in production, they are assigned a number of external courses and an onsite training package which will see them complete more than 100 trainings,” the spokesperson said.

About the Author

Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Josh moved to BioProcess Insider in July 2024 after joining the Informa team in 2022 as an editor for BioProcess International. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and is therefore obligated to say "Go Ducks," even though he kind of feels sorry for the state rival Beavers and wishes they would win more than once a decade.

See more from Josh Abbott

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: AAE-MS™: A Powerful Method to Assess Host Cell Protein ELISA Fit for Purpose
Register Now: AAE-MS™: A Powerful Method to Assess Host Cell Protein ELISA Fit for Purpose
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Register Now: Evaluation of a New Multimodal Anion Exchange Resin for Emerging Biotherapeutic Process Challenges
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Register Now: Linking mAb Product Quality Profile Changes to Your Bioprocess: Case Study of Dynamic Glucose Level Control in CHO Process Improves Product Quality
Latest Content

Get the News

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Innovations

WuXi Bio white paper
Sponsored Content
Empowering Modern Drug Product Development: Breakthroughs in High-Concentration Formulations and Drug-Device Combination Products
Empowering Modern Drug Product Development: Breakthroughs in High-Concentration Formulations and Drug-Device Combination Products

Nov 8, 2024

Bora white paper
Sponsored Content
Redefining Scalability: Strategies for Enhancing Early Drug Development to Future-Proof Later Stages
Redefining Scalability: Strategies for Enhancing Early Drug Development to Future-Proof Later Stages

Nov 8, 2024

ValGenesis Ask the Expert webinar
Sponsored Content
Out of the Box Computer Software Assurance with ValGenesis VLMS
Out of the Box Computer Software Assurance with ValGenesis VLMS

Nov 7, 2024