From humble beginnings to global ambitions: eXmoor’s CGT journey

In May 2023, eXmoor cemented its status as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) through the $35 million launch of a cell and gene therapy (CGT) facility in Bristol, UK.

During our visit to the now Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA)-licensed Bristol facility last week, we unraveled eXmoor’s two-decade long history starting in 2004 with the design of a hospital manufacturing suite, to becoming a full-service CDMO.

Tracing eXmoor’s audacious beginnings from a small farm in Exmoor, UK, Osborne recalled the company’s 2007 transformation. “I remember the conversation where I sat in front of Professor Frank Nestle, who wanted to put a GMP facility in Guy's tower, and he asked me what I knew about cell therapies.” Osborne responded, “I know absolutely nothing about cell therapies. But I know about biologics, I know about GMP, and that's as much as you're going to get.”

“When can you start?” Nestle asked.

Such was the beginning of the manufacturing facility for Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, one of the UK's leading community-based healthcare, research and education centers.

“We did a lot of adeno-associated viruses (AAV), and a bit later we started to do cell therapies, autologous, allogeneic, and then, more recently, ribonucleic acid (RNA). So now we've got that full gambit of flexibility, and all the modalities that are currently of interest in our area,” Osborne added.

“By 2020, the company sought investment, leading to a new facility and a manufacturing license in 2025. The team, now 80 strong, emphasizes consultancy culture, early-stage support, and regulatory compliance.”

GMP facility receives MHRA license

Recently, eXmoor's CGT facility received a Manufacturing and Import Authorization (MIA) for Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) license from the MHRA.

The CDMO opened its 65,000 square-foot facility in Bristol in October 2023. The plant will manufacture viral vectors and autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. It includes four GMP cleanrooms with fill/finish capacity, support spaces for all types of CGTs, process and analytical development and quality control laboratories.

Additionally, the facility will support production of cell therapies, RNA therapies and viral vectors, with up to 2 x 200L bioreactors and multiple autologous cell therapy stations per suite, and also houses a warehouse within the building.

Gavin Sutton, eXmoor’s operations director, told us how eXmoor helps its clients set up shop. “One of the things that we do for clients is called site selection. We do a quick block layout of how much land you need, location, accessibility, and most importantly skill set.”

“If you want to know why we chose Bristol, there are 100 reasons, but one of them was academic skill, Sutton said. That “makes it an ideal place to build up a scientific hub.”

eXmoor's future

According to Osborne, eXmoor has the remnants of a consultancy firm and still dabbles in consultancy but having received its MHRA license for its Bristol facility, the company is eager to expand its ambit.

Matthew Paterson, eXmoor’s chief commercial officer, expanded on the firm’s plans to target companies in other countries, especially the US.

“That's a shift that we've made in the last six months, spending more time in the US, because that's where the biggest biotech market and good investment is. We've recently taken on board a business development consultant in the US, who is going to help bridge us into bridge discussions with new companies.”

Paterson emphasized the fact that several US-based firms are looking for local manufacturers based in the UK. This vacuum can be filled by eXmoor in the UK. He said that eXmoor can help US-based firms that are looking to expand their outreach into Europe with a second manufacturer based in the UK.

Moreover, Paterson said, eXmoor is “sticking to the US theme,” aiming to work with companies who are interested in expanding in the UK.

“So, we've developed a strategic partnership with a follow US-based CDMO Kincell Bio. We have a strategic collaboration with Kincell whereby we can help customers that want to move into different territories,” Paterson said.

Kincell and eXmoor partnered in September 2023, to advance development and manufacturing services in Europe and the US to meet growing CGT demands for global clients. The partnership is working through a Joint Steering Committee, implemented through face-to-face meetings involving technical and leadership personnel from both companies.